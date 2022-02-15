Dollar closes at R$ 5.21, lowest since September 6, 2021 | Economy

The dollar closed down 0.43%, quoted at R$5.2186 this Monday (14), reflecting the perception of an attractive domestic environment, while investors around the world evaluated the prospect of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

The quotation value is the lowest since September 6 of last year (R$ 5.1764). At the low of the day, it reached R$ 5.1953.

As a result, the currency accumulates a fall of 1.64% in the month and 6.39% in the year. See more quotes.

The real leads 2022 gains among its main rivals by hand, rising 6.78%, the equivalent of a 6.35% drop in the dollar.

Market participants attributed the performance of the real to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new inflows of foreign money, with the high level of basic interest rates increasing the profitability of the local fixed income market.

The Central Bank indicated in the minutes of the last Copom meeting that the next increase in the basic interest rate, in mid-March, will be smaller. In the interpretation of several analysts, however, the BC indicated a slower pace of increase in the Selic rate, but without an imminent pause.

The more new foreign flow into the local equity market, the greater the dollar supply and therefore the more downward pressure on the US currency.

Financial market economists raised their inflation estimate for 2022 for the fifth week in a row, which rose from 5.44% to 5.50%, according to the Focus bulletin released this Monday by the BC.

Analysts also began to predict a greater rise in the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, from 11.75% to 12.25% per year by the end of 2022.

For GDP growth in the year, the projection of only 0.30% was maintained. For 2023, the market has reduced the expectation of a rise in GDP from 1.53% to 1.50%.

The estimate for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 dropped from R$5.60 to R$5.58. By the end of 2023, it had dropped from BRL 5.50 to BRL 5.45 per dollar.