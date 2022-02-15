dollar closes at R$5.219; Stock market closes at 5th consecutive high

The dollar ended today down 0.46%, quoted at R$ 5.219 on sale. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed the day up 0.29%, at 113,899.19 points – thus, the monthly difference was positive at 1.57% and the annual difference at 1.57%. 8.66%.

This is the bourse’s fifth consecutive advance since Tuesday of last week, weathering the risk-averse climate that has gripped global markets amid geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. B3 and Banco Inter were the main positive contributions to the index, while Petrobras relented, even with the rise in oil prices

Compared to last week, the dollar showed a reduction of 0.46%. Compared to January, the US currency was down 1.65% and, compared to 2021, 6.41%.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Wall Street closes down

The New York Stock Exchange closed with mixed results in a very volatile session, marked on Monday (14) by concerns about the crisis between Russia and the West over Ukraine and by fears of future interest rate hikes by the Federal Federal. (Fed, US central bank).

The Dow closed down 0.49% at 34,566.17 points, in its third straight session in the red. The Nasdaq index, predominantly technological, closed in balance, at 13,790.92 points. The expanded S&P 500 index – of the 500 largest companies listed on the stock exchange – closed down 0.38%, to 4,401.67 points, according to definitive results.

The indices struggled to find a trend. The Dow Jones lost 1% during the session “amid geopolitical concerns between the United States, which warned of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who suggests that diplomacy continues on the table,” explained analysts at Schwab.

tension in ukraine

The United States said yesterday that Russia could invade its neighbor at any time and create a surprise pretext for an attack, although Moscow denies such plans and accuses the West of “hysteria”.

Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed along the Ukrainian border, and Washington has repeatedly said an invasion is imminent.

International markets showed broad flight-to-safety movement earlier on Monday, amid the geopolitical context, although they have already moderated caution slightly.

Meanwhile, investors have pointed to the good performance of Brazilian assets at the beginning of the year.

Market participants have attributed the performance of the real to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new inflows of foreign money, with the high level of basic interest rates increasing the profitability of the local fixed income market.

The Selic rate is currently at 10.75% per year, and the most recent weekly Focus survey, by the Central Bank, projects it to end this year at 12.25%.

According to XP’s morning note, tensions over Ukraine should remain in the spotlight over the next few days, with emphasis on its impacts on the prices of major commodities and on the volatility of financial assets.

The exchange also pointed to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting on Wednesday as one of the main events of the week, as investors look for indications of the magnitude of the rate hike the central bank is likely to undertake in March. .

(With Reuters and AFP)