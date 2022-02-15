Duilio sees Brazilian coaches as ‘outdated’ when explaining search for foreign coach

After the dismissal of coach Sylvinho, exactly 13 days ago, Corinthians is still looking for its new coach. With the desire to bring a foreign professional to the club, president Duilio Monteiro Alves explained that the demand exists because he understands that Brazilians are behind in the market.

“I think we’re a little out of date, really. Of course, we cannot generalize in any way. It has great professionals, scholars. Barbieri doing a great job at Bragantino, he’s a guy I think is an excellent coach. Sylvinho himself, who is no longer with us, but is also a guy who has been preparing for a long time,” said Duilio in an interview with great circleof SportTVwhich airs this Saturday.

To exemplify his justification, Duilio mentioned the recent work by foreign coaches that worked, such as Jorge Jesus, at Flamengo, and Abel Ferreira, at Palmeiras. In addition, the alvinegro representative highlighted that the conviction that a coach from abroad can do good for Timão comes from research and studies carried out by him recently.

“In the last two, three years, we have been following up. Flamengo, with Jesus. Abel, a few others. Sampaoli, who played for Atlético-MG and Santos. good work too”, recalled the coach.

“So, I started to delve more into that. Study a little more, research, talk to coaches. Not now, at this moment, for some time now, this last year,” he explained.

It is worth remembering that, as determined by the My Helm, Corinthians does not intend to count on the support of sponsors to bring a coach at this time. At the same time, the high value of the euro would also be a problem, considering the number of professionals that normally come with the chosen technician.

While the arrival of a name to command Timão is not finalized, the Parque São Jorge team will continue to be commanded by interim coach Fernando Lázaro. Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against São Bernardo, at Neo Química Arena. The match is valid for Paulistão 2022.

