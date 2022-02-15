E-cigarettes help you to quit smoking? | Column | Drauzio Varella



















E-cigarettes are a tobacco industry strategy that mainly affects younger people. Understand.

Look, here’s the thing: electronic cigarettes are cigarettes. What is electronic cigarette? It’s a device to administer nicotine, to play nicotine in the lungs. And what is the common cigarette? The same thing. A device for administering nicotine. Nicotine is the most addictive drug, the most addictive drug.

So what did the industry? As she felt that this wave of cigarettes was going out of fashion, cigarettes give bad breath, bad smell on clothes, she says: “Let’s invent a way to get boys, girls and teenagers in general addicted to nicotine, for them to be using nicotine for the rest of their lives”. It just gets boring to present these things as they really are, so they invented this story of harm reduction.

“So those who want to quit smoking now have an option: the electronic cigarette. That it doesn’t have tar, that it doesn’t have, in short, that it doesn’t have the carcinogenic substances in cigarettes.”

First, this is not demonstrated. Second, it is a lie that electronic cigarettes make you give up cigarettes. What can happen, in the best case scenario, is you replace the regular cigarette with the electronic one, but you will remain dependent on nicotine.

So, I wanted to say this: don’t get into this! I used to be a smoker, I know how much it hurts to try to get rid of nicotine addiction. Nicotine is a drug that enslaves you, that every 20, 30 minutes, an hour at most makes you desperate to smoke again.

You lose the main value of youth, which is what? The desire for freedom. You lose your freedom, you become dependent on a drug and you will be dependent on this drug forever, because we stop being smokers but we are still dependent. I stopped smoking over 40 years ago. If I take a cigarette now and take a drag, I’m sure I’ll buy a pack, because it’s going to awaken the lion of addiction inside of me. Don’t get into it! Youth have to open up to the world, to new values, but for that they need freedom. You will not be enslaved by a drug to serve the commercial interests of a gang of criminals who are addicting our young people.

