Elden Ring has official PC specs revealed, check it out

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and everything indicates that it will be one of the main competitors of The Game Awards 2022. The new title from FromSoftware, a developer known for titles like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is one of the soulslike genre, where difficulty is a big differentiator.

This week, in preparation for the game’s launch, the title’s tech specs on PC were revealed and to the dismay of many, they’re pretty high, even at the bare minimum.