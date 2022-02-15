Elden Ring has official PC specs revealed, check it out

Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and everything indicates that it will be one of the main competitors of The Game Awards 2022. The new title from FromSoftware, a developer known for titles like Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is one of the soulslike genre, where difficulty is a big differentiator.
This week, in preparation for the game’s launch, the title’s tech specs on PC were revealed and to the dismay of many, they’re pretty high, even at the bare minimum.
Based on everything we’ve seen of Elden Ring so far, many feared the game would require pretty high settings on PCs and the official reveal only confirmed those fears.
Minimum recommendations require i5-8400 or Ryzen 3 3300X processors, 12GB RAM and GTX 1060, 3GB or Radeon RX 580, 4GB GPU graphics cards.
Recommended requirements include i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X processors, 16GB RAM, GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 graphics cards. It is said that requirements may change after release, so optimization is likely to improve with future updates.
Elden Ring will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 25th.
So, does your PC meet the game’s settings?