Elderly and unvaccinated maintain high average of deaths by Covid-19 – News









Even with more than 70% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a single application, Brazil still has a moving average of deaths from Covid above 800. Experts say that most victims are elderly, vulnerable and not immunized. In this context, the high transmissibility of the Ômicron strain has increased hospitalizations in infirmary beds and ICUs in practically the entire country.

In São Paulo, for example, a third of deaths from the coronavirus are of people who did not complete the vaccination schedule. The rest are patients with some serious comorbidity, whose condition is aggravated by Covid. Another important data pointed out by research on the impact of the Ômicron variant is that the two doses of available vaccines continue to reduce the risk of severe cases of the disease, but there is a loss of part of the protection. Therefore, some places are already applying the fourth dose.











The impact of long Covid is also studied by experts. Many who caught the disease long ago are still feeling the reflection of it, and this situation can even lead to death. “Covid is not independent. There is interaction and we already know that”, explains Marcia Castro, professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, noting that recently the journal Nature Medicine published an article on the subject.

Two numbers in January’s death toll draw attention. In January 2019, for example, 1,337 people died of stroke. In the first month of this year, there were 10,326 deaths. In cardiovascular diseases, if in 2019 the number was 5,968, in January of this year it reached 14,703. “There is a significant increase in stroke, heart attack, pneumonia. So there are several questions and, when we have more data, we will be able to understand”, he continues.

“The numbers reveal that it may be the effect of the long Covid, which contributes to heart complications. Studies show that even those who had mild symptoms are at greater risk of developing this disease”, he says. Marcia recalls that other data are needed to further investigate the topic. “Analysis that will have to be done going forward is to look at whether the person who died from a chronic illness had Covid at some point before.”

In addition to the increase in chronic diseases, there is also an increase in the number of cases of pneumonia and severe acute respiratory syndrome. Marcia believes that this may be an indicator of greater movement of people compared to a year ago, when many places still had social restrictions.

Data scientist and coordinator of the Covid-19 Analysis Network, Isaac Schrarstzhaupt understands that the rise in deaths in January was not influenced by the data blackout that affected the country between December and the beginning of this year, since, he explains, the “deaths (registered) in the registry offices are independent of the RNDS (National Health Data Network)”.

He also considers that, despite the fact that the country has experienced a greater peak of deaths in the first half of last year compared to this year, not only does the occupation of beds influence the increase in deaths from other causes, as there are still other factors. One of them, difficult to measure, would be the excess of late appointments and routine exams, due to the more than two years of pandemic.

Schrarstzhaupt also highlights that there are many cases that are underreported. “We don’t really test. Imagine if there wasn’t a vaccine? It would have been a massacre,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

