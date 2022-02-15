Eletrobras privatization is again analyzed by the TCU

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) resumes this Tuesday (15), at 4 pm, the analysis of the first part of the Eletrobras privatization process. The stage referring to the grant will be discussed, that is, the amount that buyers must pay to take over the state-owned company, defined at R$ 25.3 billion by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council). The amount has already been questioned by two ministers of the Court, but the federal government says that the calculations are correct.

The trial began on December 15, 2021, with the vote of the rapporteur Aroldo Cedraz. At the time, the minister said he considered the privatization of Eletrobras as an important measure for the country, but he made a series of reservations, including the value of the grant, and ordered the government to make adjustments to the numbers. That same day, however, the TCU decided to postpone the discussion, accepting the request for a review (more time for analysis) presented by Minister Vital do Rêgo.

The issue of calculations still threatens the progress of Eletrobras’ privatization process. Last week, a report published by Valor Econômico pointed to the existence of a methodological flaw related to the power of the state-owned hydroelectric plants, which led to a “significant” underestimation of the final value of the grant. If corrected, the problem would increase by tens of billions of reais the amount to be paid by buyers, according to the newspaper.

The failure was identified by Vital do Rêgo’s office. The exact amount of the alleged error should be released today, when the minister resumes his vote in the TCU. The expectation is that a “much higher” value will be proposed for the grant, according to Folha de S.Paulo.

In a joint note released on the 3rd, the Ministries of Mines and Energy and the Economy stated that the studies sent to the TCU “reliably express the result of the grant value” and that the articles published in the press about the case are contaminated by “vices and mistakes” about the Eletrobras privatization process.

“Both the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Economy are unaware of the calculations that may have substantiated the values ​​announced by some press vehicles and that they did not find, either, in the case file, the information about the amount disclosed”, said the folders.

Energy price worries

Experts say they see risk of increase in electricity bills with Eletrobras privatization Image: Getty Images/iStock

One of the TCU’s concerns is that the Eletrobras privatization model proposed by the government ends up making electricity bills more expensive in Brazil. experts heard by UOL in January of this year, they had already warned that the mandatory construction of gas-fired thermoelectric plants — included in the law that allowed the sale of the state-owned company — could indeed make energy more expensive.

The construction and use of gas-fired plants is not necessarily bad for the system, but the way in which these incentives are being granted is misguided and harms the consumer, according to experts. This is because the plants provided for in the Eletrobras law are predominantly inflexible, which, in practice, means that the ONS (National Electric System Operator) will be obliged to use the energy produced there even if there are other cheaper options.

“Using energy from gas plants will not always be the lowest cost option for the electricity sector. Who will pay this additional cost? The consumer. In other words, there will be an increase in tariffs to subsidize another sector”, explained Romário Batista, a researcher of Ceri (Center for Studies and Regulation in Infrastructure) of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

Ivan Camargo, professor of Electrical Engineering at UnB (University of Brasília), also agrees that the mandatory use of thermoelectric plants can lead to an increase in electricity bills, but says he sees the privatization of Eletrobras as a positive thing. “It’s a process that is going in the direction of competition, of increasing the efficiency of the electricity sector as a whole”, he analyzed.

What tends to make the cost of electricity cheaper is the recovery of reservoirs, so that we don’t end up with this sword year after year: ‘Oh, there will be rationing [de água], there will be no rationing’. The use of thermoelectric plants makes energy more expensive, but makes the system more reliable. It is to have the guarantee that in 2022 there will be no shortage of energy.

Ivan Camargo, professor at UnB

campaign promise

Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes blame political issues for failure to privatize state-owned companies Image: Adriano Machado/Reuters

Elected with the promise of wiping down the public machine, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reached the last year of his term without being able to sell any state-owned company. On the contrary: throughout his administration, NAV Brasil, responsible for controlling the country’s airspace, and ENBPar (Brazilian Company for Participation in Nuclear and Binational Energy) were created, precisely to enable the privatization of Eletrobras.

Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes attribute the failure in privatizations to political issues and bureaucracy, and criticize the National Congress for “delaying” the processes.

We hope that in four years we will be able to sell two state-owned companies. It is not possible that a government that was elected promising this could not sell two companies that are undercapitalized and cannot keep their market shares. The president [Bolsonaro] promised privatization, but other Powers prevent it.

Paulo Guedes, on December 17, 2021

Today, the sale of Eletrobras is the federal government’s main concern. The Executive accuses the TCU of delaying the analysis and not meeting internal deadlines, while the Court’s technicians claim that the government sent incomplete studies, which made a faster analysis of the privatization process impossible. The initial plan was for the sale to be completed by May this year.

After the analysis of the grant, there will still be a second stage, which involves modeling privatization.

(With Estadão Content and Reuters)