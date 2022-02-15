Embargo Dropped: See how Horizon Forbbiden West fared in media reviews

Mostly positive reviews with only a few reservations

Horizon Forbbiden West throws in this friday (18) exclusively for PS4 and PS5, but even today (14) the embargo was dropped in the analyzes made by the media and the game already has good ratings among several different websites. The game was very well received and seems like a right choice for anyone who has already experienced and enjoyed Horizon Zero Dawn.

Looking at the international media, we can see on Metacritc that the PlayStation 5 version of the game is currently average grade of 89, with 95 scored analyses. Of all 95 analyses, 91 of them are generally positive and only 4 give an average grade. Also, the worst score the game received is 60.



Image: Metacritic/Reproduction

It is also worth noting that of all the analyses, 15 of them gave the maximum score (100) for Horizon Forbbiden West, and 69 reviews rated the game 90 or higher, which represents about 72% of all assessments. Aside from the simple average of all scores, it’s interesting to see how many different sites with different reviewers found this to be an excellent game.



Image: Metacritic/Reproduction

In addition to Metacritic, the reviews here in Brazil also follow a similar path, see the summaries of some of them below. It is worth mentioning that we received the game for testing and our own Horizon Forbbiden West review should be out soonprobably this week before the game’s official release.



Horizon: Forbidden West is an exceptional sequel that understands the best strengths and biggest flaws of its predecessor, and through that understanding, builds one of the best open world games of recent years.

– Nautilus

There’s no doubt about one thing: if you liked Horizon Zero Dawn, it’s practically impossible not to like Forbidden West. Everything that existed in the previous game has been improved by becoming much deeper, from combat mechanics, voice acting and enemy complexity to Aloy’s interactions with her companions.

– Voxel (Note 95)

Horizon FW is what it’s supposed to be. Beautiful open world, full of good activities, mind-blowing combats against super well-made machines, expanded with better mechanics, rewarding, fun and mysterious.

– My PlayStation (Note 96)

So yes, the game is far from a perfect experience, and I had a lot of reservations during my time for this review. But in my opinion, this game is more than the sum of its parts, and I can forgive at least some of its problems for bringing such an immersive and remarkable experience to me. Seriously, the end of the main campaign has several missions and sensational moments.

– The Enemy (Rate 4/5)



It’s worth noting that some of these reviews mentioned game stability issues, but Guerilla Games is already aware of these issues and should fix them with a simple launch day update.

Horizon Forbbiden West will arrive this Friday, February 18th exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. If you’re already interested, the physical media are now available for pre-purchase on Amazon:

