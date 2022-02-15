Engie Brasil (EGIE3) profit drops to R$78 million in 4Q21 – Money Times

The net profit of Engie Brazil (EGIE3) shrank 92.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, to R$ 78 million, according to the report released by the company this Monday (14). On an adjusted basis, the result fell by 26.2%, to R$ 808 million.

In the year, net income totaled R$ 1.5 billion.

According to the company, the result was impacted by impairment and high inflation, which is reflected in the correction of concessions payable, and other financial expenses. Regarding the last effect, Engie highlighted that the indexation of energy sales contracts raised the average price by 4.9% in the period, neutralizing the inflationary effects on results in the medium term.

In 201, the company also recognized the amount of R$ 1.6 billion arising from the renegotiation of the hydrological risk.

Disregarding the impairment and other non-recurring amounts recognized in the year, adjusted net income reached R$ 2.3 billion in 2021, a decrease of 11.8% over the total for 2020.

Engie’s net operating revenue recorded a 26.5% annual drop in the quarter, to R$2.7 billion. On the other hand, the company ended the year with growth of 2.3% in the line, to R$ 12.5 billion.

Ebitda, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell by more than half in the last three months of last year, totaling R$ 1 billion.

Adjusted Ebitda dropped 5.8% to R$2.2 billion.

In 2021, the amount of energy sold by Engie, without considering the tradingwas 35,801 GWh (4,087 average MW), a decrease of 5.4% compared to 2020.