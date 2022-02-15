Engie drops 92.4% profit in 4th quarter and announces dividends

Engie (EGIE3) reported net income of BRL 78 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a reduction of 92.4% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, the electric company earned 1.565 billion, an amount 44% lower than recorded in 2020.

Adjusted net income totaled BRL 808 million between October and December 2021, a 26.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 5.8% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling R$ 2.248 billion.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 81.2% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 17.9 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

In relation to the net result, the company highlighted that the decrease is a consequence of the reduction of R$ 139 million in adjusted Ebitda; R$ 111 million increase in depreciation and amortization; R$98 million increase in net financial expenses; and recognition of non-recurring effects with a negative impact of R$672 million”.

Engie’s recipe

Net revenue totaled R$2.769 billion in 4Q21, down 26.5% from the same period of the previous year.

Adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) was 29.9% in the quarter, down 4.8 percentage points year-on-year.

In relation to net debt, the company reported that there was an increase of 24%, to R$ 14.612 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 2.0 times at the end of December 2021, a reduction of 0.2 times compared to 4Q20.

Engie acquires Paracatu Photovoltaic Complex

Engie’s Board of Directors approved the acquisition of the Paracatu e Floresta Photovoltaic Complex, for R$ 625 million.

The complex has an installed capacity of 158.3 MWp, with a contract to sell an average of 34.0 MW for a period of 20 years, at a price of R$ 403/MWh (Nov/2021 basis), adjusted by the IPCA, and started operating commercial in February 2019.

In turn, the Photovoltaic Forest Complex, located in the city of Areia Branca/RN, has an installed capacity of 101.5 MWp, having contracted, for a period of 20 years, 25.1 average MW at a price of R$ 396/MWh ( base Nov/2021), adjusted by the IPCA, with commercial operation started in December 2017.

Engie’s earnings

Eletrica’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim dividends, in the amount of R$0.7827524080 per share, corresponding to R$638.6 million. The company’s shares will be traded ex-interim dividends as of February 25, 2022. Said dividends will be paid on March 17, 2022, based on the shareholding position on February 24, 2022.

Additionally, the Board of Directors defined that interest on equity, in the amount of BRL 60 million, equivalent to BRL 0.0735359237 per share, will be paid on March 17, 2022, based on the registration data of December 29 of 2021.

