Expelled for aggression, Ana Paula Renault and Hariany comment on Maria’s bucket scene, from ‘BBB 22’

Expelled for aggression in “Big Brother Brasil”, Ana Paula Renault, from the 16th edition, and Hariany, from the 19th, compared the scene of Maria’s bucket against Natália, in “BBB 22”, with what they lived in confinement. Both believe they left the dispute for R$ 1.5 million for much smaller reasons than is still under analysis.

“I would be asked to go out again. I would fly bucket away”, wrote Ana Paula Renault, on Twitter, causing laughter from her followers. The blonde also shared messages that said she was kicked out “for a lot less” in 2016.

Ana Paula hit Renan in the face

In last Monday’s game of discord, the 14th, participants had to throw buckets of water on their rivals’ heads, in case their confinement colleagues agreed with the criticisms made. Maria dropped a bucket on Natalia’s head. Tadeu Schmidt intervened live so that the miner could assess whether she felt attacked, which she denied.

“Yeah, guys, I see what you’re talking about (laughs). They didn’t even ask if the person had felt attacked (in my time), but now they ask without even analyzing anything. The ‘BBB’ is different”, joked Hariany .

Hariany pushed Paula

Ana Paula was expelled in 2016 after slapping Renan in the face during a party. Hariany, on the other hand, was eliminated when she pushed her friend Paula, also after one of the program’s sprees. The situation at “BBB 22” continued to yield throughout the night.

“It’s the second time I’ve been upset by my attitude. She (Natália) left me with a lot of hate, I didn’t reason what I did. Second time I do this with a person”, Maria told Vyni.

The carioca once again stated that the attitude was “unintentionally”.

“The bucket was totally unintentional, but I took it anyway, with anger, and it wasn’t (an attitude) way. Second time I’m aggressive, but it was totally unintentional. I don’t even know what I did”, vented the artist. .

Extra Question

Vyni said that “I could see that it was by accident” and wanted to remember the first time Maria would have been aggressive. The singer recalled the game of discord from the previous week, when she had to glue plates to the foreheads of colleagues and it was hard on Arthur.

“With Arthur it was the same thing and I did ‘like this’ to his face. I didn’t like my attitude”.