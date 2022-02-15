Extraordinary benefit of Auxílio Brasil begins to be paid; know what it is

The Ministry of Citizenship starts paying the extraordinary benefit of the Aid Brazil starting this Monday, 14th. The benefit is a complement to ensure that all families receive at least R$ 400 for the program. By decision of the federal government, the extraordinary benefit will be guaranteed until December 2022.

In other words, the extraordinary benefit is nothing more than the amount that allows all beneficiaries to have the guarantee of having the amount of R$ 400. Without it, some families received R$ 224.41 from Auxílio Brasil, in November last year.

extraordinary benefit

Despite the guarantee of payment, some beneficiaries who consulted the amounts of Auxílio Brasil through the application complain that the amount of R$ 400 does not appear. Regarding this change, the Ministry of Citizenship explained that some payments are still being processed.

Thus, the forecast is that this week the values ​​will also be complete in the application. That is, with the money related to the Auxílio Brasil, as well as the extra amount of the extraordinary benefit. It is worth remembering that the benefit was created through a Provisional Measure, in December 2021.

Data from the Ministry of Citizenship show that between January 18 and 31, all 17.5 million beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program received, on average, R$ 407. But it is worth remembering that the extraordinary benefit is a temporary amount. Thus, after December of this year, the value of Auxílio Brasil should not remain at R$ 400.

The federal government’s forecast is to pay the extraordinary benefit until December to help families overcome the still critical months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As well as inflation, which increased the prices of food, fuel and other basic items for Brazilians.

To arrive at the final value of the extraordinary benefit, the calculation is based on the Early Childhood, Family Composition and Overcoming Extreme Poverty benefits.

Payment of the benefit is also made according to the Social Registration Number (NIS), and beneficiaries with final NIS 1 receive first. And, lastly, final NIS 0. That is, the same payment schedule as the Brazil Aid.