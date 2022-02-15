Extreme suffering: Neuralink denounced after brain chip tests killed 16 monkeys

In April 2021 we saw the Neuralink chip showing a monkey playing with “mind power”. While it was an incredible feat to control a device using only the brain, one group is now reporting that at least 15 monkeys involved in the experiment died during tests with the brain chip.

















According to a complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a group that fights for animal rights, the tests with the Neuralink brain chip. The documentation mentions: Extreme suffering as a result of inappropriate procedures with the highly invasive experimental head implants during experiments. The complaint also relies on studies by the University of California at Davis, which operates the federal primate research center in the US, which provided more than 700 pages of documents with veterinary records, autopsy reports through public records requests to the University. , which indicate how 23 monkeys were treated at Neuralink between 2017 and 2020.

Check out the video where one of Neuralink’s monkeys appears playing using the chip developed by the company:

The charges involve 9 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which mandate the reduction of pain when performing tests, presence of an assistant veterinarian to advise the use of anesthesia to reduce the suffering of animals. One of the records even mentions that one of the monkeys was missing some of its fingers or toes, a condition that may have been caused “possibly by self-mutilation or some other unspecified trauma.” Jeremy Beckham, PCRM’s research advocacy coordinator, claims that 16 of the 23 monkeys had died by 2020, when the 7 survivors were transferred to a Neuralink facility, as the company severed its ties with the University of California.

















