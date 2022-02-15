Extreme suffering: Neuralink denounced after brain chip tests killed 16 monkeys

In April 2021 we saw the Neuralink chip showing a monkey playing with “mind power”. While it was an incredible feat to control a device using only the brain, one group is now reporting that at least 15 monkeys involved in the experiment died during tests with the brain chip.
According to a complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a group that fights for animal rights, the tests with the Neuralink brain chip. The documentation mentions:
Extreme suffering as a result of inappropriate procedures with the highly invasive experimental head implants during experiments.
The complaint also relies on studies by the University of California at Davis, which operates the federal primate research center in the US, which provided more than 700 pages of documents with veterinary records, autopsy reports through public records requests to the University. , which indicate how 23 monkeys were treated at Neuralink between 2017 and 2020.
Check out the video where one of Neuralink’s monkeys appears playing using the chip developed by the company:
The charges involve 9 violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which mandate the reduction of pain when performing tests, presence of an assistant veterinarian to advise the use of anesthesia to reduce the suffering of animals.
One of the records even mentions that one of the monkeys was missing some of its fingers or toes, a condition that may have been caused “possibly by self-mutilation or some other unspecified trauma.”
Jeremy Beckham, PCRM’s research advocacy coordinator, claims that 16 of the 23 monkeys had died by 2020, when the 7 survivors were transferred to a Neuralink facility, as the company severed its ties with the University of California.
PCRM says that the results of these tests should be released to the public, after all Neuralink has already stated that it intends to carry out tests on humans still in 2022. However, it is worth remembering that Elon Musk has already postponed carrying out experiments on people twice in 2020 and in 2021 .
Beckham says it is unlikely that Neuralink will perform such tests this year after these results are released. In response, a spokesperson for the University of California at Davis told Business Insider:
We fully comply with the California Public Records Act in response to your request. Animal research is strictly regulated, and UC Davis follows all applicable laws and regulations, including those of the US Department of Agriculture. UC Davis thoroughly reviewed and approved the project.
So far, Neuralink has not commented on the PCRM complaint.