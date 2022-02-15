Fans will be able to choose the best movie and scene of the year

And there’s news coming to the 94th edition of the Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter users will be able to vote for their favorite movies using the hashtag #OscarFanFavorite. According to the website, the movie that receives the most votes from fans to date March 3 will be recognized during the broadcast of the official ceremony, which is scheduled for March 27, 2022.

Voting starts today (14th), and the only eligibility criterion is that the title was launched in 2021 — regardless of whether it was nominated for a category for this year’s award or not.

As part of the partnership between Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences it’s the twittersocial media users will also be able to tweet about their favorite scene from a 2021 movie using #OscarsCheerMoment. The winning scenes will be shown at the Oscars ceremony, with fan tweets, and five users who participate in the campaign will receive a prize package that includes a full year’s worth of free tickets to the cinema of their choice – valid for US soil only, subscriptions to streaming services and exclusive items from the Academy Museum store.

In both categories, only 20 tweets will be allowed per day.

“We’re excited to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony.“, he said Meryl Johnsonvice president of digital marketing at AMPASin a press release.

In 2019, the Academy originally even announced the creation of a popular film category for the 91st Academy Awards, as a way to encourage more viewers to attend the ceremony. However, after a number of significant criticisms the decision was dropped and has yet to be reintroduced into the awards plans.

The 94th edition of the Oscars takes place in March, 27 that the Dolby Theater, In Los Angeles. As always, you will be able to follow all the award details on the live Omeleton YouTube, and on our social networks.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).