Father tattoos scar that mimics daughter’s surgery mark | Look how nice it is

Little Everly Backe wasn’t even a year old when she had to undergo three heart surgeries because of a congenital disease. Evie, as she is called by her parents, now 4 years old, has a large scar on her chest, and to show that she is not alone, her father, Matt Backe, decided to get a tattoo with the same design of the scar on his own chest. .

The Illinois family says they dubbed the zipper brand as a way to give the little girl more confidence, who can undergo more surgical procedures. As she grew older, she started asking more questions about the scar, Backe explained in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​TV show. It was then that the idea of ​​the tattoo, made in January, came up.

“My thought was that if I had a replica, we could be ‘zipper partners’ and she wouldn’t have the feeling of being alone,” said the father. The tattoo artist was able to reproduce the mark just by looking at a photo of Everly.

The story doesn’t stop there. When Backe came home with the news, he inspired the girl’s mother Lauren to get her first tattoo. She chose a line drawing of an EKG (those lines with waves of heartbeats) with the initials of Everly and Jack, her oldest son.

Backe says her daughter often makes comparisons and looks for similarities between the scar and the tattoo. “He didn’t want me to be alone. He wanted to be special like me”, said the girl about the mark on her father.

