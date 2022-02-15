Feira de Santana has 361 more cases of covid-19 and 50 hospitalized patients

Posted on 02/14/2022 19:35.

Two more deaths were confirmed.

Photo: Secom/PMFS

This Monday (14), 50 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in Feira de Santana. The municipality recorded 361 more positive cases of the disease and confirmed two more deaths, which occurred on February 1 and 9. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) emphasizes that the inclusion of death records is done when the notification form and positive test result for the disease arrive at the Epidemiological Surveillance. Feira de Santana reached the mark of 49,536 cured of the disease, which represents 76.1% of confirmed cases.

Report card



Confirmed cases this Monday (14.02.2022): 361

Patients recovered on the day: 57

Negative results on the day: 488

Total hospitalized patients in the municipality: 50

Deaths reported on the day: 2

Dates of death: 01/02/2022 and 09/02/2022

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the municipality: 65,077 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 14, 2022)

Total patients in home isolation: 14,440

Total recovered in the municipality: 49,536

Total negative exams: 99,087 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 14, 2022)

Waiting for exam results: 78

Total deaths: 1,051

QUICK TESTS INFORMATION

Total rapid tests performed: 26,278 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 12, 2022)

Positive result: 5,199 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 14, 2022)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 21,079 (Period from March 6, 2020 to February 14, 2022)

