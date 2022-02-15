Ferrari SF90 Spider, 1,000 hp, debuts in Brazil with price equivalent to 140 Renault Kwid | releases

Even without the roof, the SF90, which also develops 1000 horsepower, keeps the absurdly equal performance numbers of the closed variant. That is, 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.5 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in just 7 s and a maximum speed of no less than 340 km/h.

To reach 1,000 hp, the super sports car houses an engine V8 3.9 biturbo 780 hp – the same as the F8 Tributo, but with 60 hp more – and which works with three other electric thrusters capable of generating 220 hp extra. The convertible weighs 1,670 kg – 100 kg more than the closed version.

One of these electric units is similar to the one used by Formula 1 cars, of the MGU-K type “Motor Generator Unit Kinetic”, and is fixed between the main thruster and the gearbox. The other two are located on the front wheels. The automated dual-clutch transmission has eight gears.

Engineers had to work on the volumes and roof surfaces to manage the aerodynamic flow towards the rear. The SF90 Spider features a suspended element composed of two sections: one fixed and the other movable in the shape of a wedge. The system is electronically controlled and measures various parameters such as speed, acceleration, steering wheel angle and brake pedal pressure hundreds of times per second.

The intent is to identify conditions that require more downforce and then promptly activate the system, which can adopt different configurations to generate more downforce or to decrease drag.