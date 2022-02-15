FGTS: see how to anticipate up to 5 installments of the withdrawal in February

THE Federal Savings Bank recently announced an update to its Employee Severance Indemnity Fund Anniversary Advance Service (FGTS). Now, up to five installments of the modality can be anticipated.

Previously, citizens could anticipate up to three withdrawals from the FGTS. According to the institution, the service has already benefited more than 2.3 million workers, of which 1.3 million were negative. With that, about R$ 15 billion injected into the country’s economy.

How to request the advance of the FGTS birthday withdrawal

First of all, the worker must adhere to the birthday withdrawal modality, which normally grants an annual installment of part of the balance available in the employee’s accounts. FGTS of the holder in the month of his/her birthday.

In this way, the advance that works as a loan advances, now, up to five installments of the withdrawal of the FGTS. For this, the worker only needs to enable Caixa to receive the installment of the modality when it is released in the following years.

The procedure takes place online through the financial institution’s application. In addition, there is no consultation with the SPC and Serasa, as long as the customer has a balance in the FGTS.

The membership of the birthday loot must be carried out by the worker through the application FGTS, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, on the Internet Banking CAIXA or at branches. However, those who opt for the modality lose the right to withdrawal-termination in the event of dismissal without just cause.

How the value of the birthday withdrawal is calculated

The calculation depends on the amount that the worker has available in their accounts linked to the FGTS. In addition, it is possible to add an additional installment, which will also correspond to the balance range. See in the table:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

How to hire the advance of the birthday loot

The worker must access Caixa’s Internet Banking and click on the “Credit” option. Next, you will need to tap on the Anniversary Withdrawal Anticipation option. Once this is done, a pre-contract will be generated.

Furthermore, the amount of the balance used as the basis for calculating the credit will be blocked in the FGTS as a guarantee for the operation. The interest rate is the lowest for loans to individuals, at 1.49% per month.