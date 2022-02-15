Fiat Strada loses double cabin in Endurance version

The New Fiat Strada lost a version, the Endurance with a double cabin. This version was offered with a single-cab option, called Cabin Plus.

Equipped with a 1.4 Fire Evo 8V engine with 85 horsepower on gasoline and 88 horsepower on ethanol, still having 12.5 kgfm in the first and 12.6 kgfm in the second, the double cabin Endurance apparently did not succeed in a job proposal.

Now, the Nova Strada comes only in Endurance Cab Plus, Freedom Cabine Plus, Freedom Double Cab, Volcano Double Cab, Volcano Automatic Double Cab and Ranch Automatic Double Cab versions.

With these options, the Access Endurance is the only one that keeps the old Fire engine, which should have already been retired, given that the Firefly has the necessary options to meet the entire Fiat portfolio.

In view of the Proconve L7, it would be convenient to end production of this engine and focus attention on more modern and efficient engines.

Currently, in addition to the Strada Endurance, only Mobi and Fiorino still carry the old Fire, a project born in 1985 in Italy.

For Mobi and Fiorino, it would be easy to adopt the Firefly, being 1.0 6V with 72 horsepower on gasoline and 77 horsepower on ethanol, while the van would only take the 1.3 8V with 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol.

In the case of the Strada, the Endurance 1.3 8V would also benefit from this engine, available in Freedom, Volcano and Ranch versions, both with a five-speed manual transmission and CVT.

Who knows, with the expected visual update for the Mobi and a small (but important) change to the Fiorino 2023, as well as the Strada 2023, end the career of the well-known Fire once and for all…

Fiat Strada 2022 – Prices