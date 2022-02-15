FIFA confirms new Brazil-Argentina match and punishes CBF and AFA – 02/14/2022 – Sport

FIFA announced this Monday (14) the conclusion of the investigation into the duel between Brazil and Argentina, played in September last year, for the World Cup Qualifiers, which was interrupted by the invasion of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance) on the lawn of Neo Química Arena.

According to a statement from the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, the match must be played again at a time and place to be decided by FIFA. There will also be punishment for the two national confederations and a hook for Argentine players who violated Brazilian health regulations.

According to FIFA, the interruption of the match “was caused by a series of failures in the respective responsibilities and/or obligations of the parties involved related to the game in question”.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), responsible for hosting the Qualifiers duel, will have to pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs (R$ 2.8 million) “for infractions related to order and security”.

The AFA (Argentine Football Association), “for failing to fulfill its obligations in terms of order and safety, preparation and participation in the match”, was fined 200,000 Swiss francs (R$ 1.1 million).

The two confederations were also fined 50,000 Swiss francs each (R$ 281,000) for the suspension of the classic.

AFA president Claudio Chiqui Tapia has already announced that the association will appeal the FIFA decision.

“As president of the AFA, I pledge to make all necessary efforts and appeal for FIFA’s punishment in reference to the qualifying match against Brazil. Our priority is the Argentine national team. Always,” Tapia posted on social media.

In addition to the financial punishments, the governing body of world football announced the hook of two games for the four Argentine players who violated Brazilian health regulations in force at the time.

Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero played for clubs in the Premier League, the English league. According to the guidelines then in force for travelers from certain destinations, including the United Kingdom, where the four came from, they could only have entered the country after 14 days outside the restricted places.

report of sheet revealed that the Ministry of Health denied a request for exceptional authorization for the four athletes to be released from the need for quarantine. The request was rejected 51 minutes before the match between Argentina and Brazil began at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo.

Brazil and Argentina are already qualified for the Qatar World Cup. The Brazilian team, which still hasn’t lost in the Qualifiers, leads the dispute with 39 points (12 wins and three draws). The Argentine team, which is in second place, is also undefeated and has 35 points (ten triumphs and five draws).