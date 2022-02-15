Find out how to check PIS using the CPF to see if you are entitled to receive up to R$ 1,200 · Jornal Midiamax

the calendar of PIS-PASEP withdrawalshas already started and many workers are not able to verify if they are entitled to receive the salary bonus that pays between R$101 and R$1,200. One of the simplest ways to check the PIS using the CPF is through the ‘Caixa Tem’ app, through the ‘Caixa Trabalhador’, or even through the ‘Carteira de Trabalho Digital’.

See below how to query the PIS on each platform:

In the box has selecting the option “ Salary Allowance ” the worker will be able to check if the benefit is available, the amount to be received and the date on which the money will be deposited. The Caixa Tem application is available for Android phones [veja aqui ] and for iPhone (iOS) [ link aqui ] and it is recommended that the user update the app before accessing it to check the salary allowance. For those who already have a digital savings account at Caixa Tem, the consultation can also be done directly through the application. In addition to withdrawing without a card and paying bills, Caixa Tem now allows users to consult their NIS number and access information about their Pis.

selecting the option “ ” the worker will be able to check if the benefit is available, the amount to be received and the date on which the money will be deposited. The Caixa Tem application is available for Android phones [veja aqui link aqui In the Worker Cashier d available for android smartphones and for iPhone (iOS) [ link ] the bank application informs the benefit payment schedule and the amount that will be received according to the number of months worked.

available for android smartphones link By CTPS Digital the worker can consult information on all employment contracts (old and current), such as the period worked, the average salary, vacation notes and the Pis/Pasep number. In the app there is a tab called “ benefits “ which contains information on the salary bonus, emergency benefit and unemployment insurance. The Digital Work Card can be done free of charge by computer or cell phone. To download the CTPS Digital app, the worker must access the app store on their smartphone and search for the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, from the Government of Brazil. Download the application through the platforms at android version ; and IOS version.

android version IOS version. by the gov account: If the worker does not have a smartphone to download an app, he/she can access the Digital Work Card via the internet, accessing the website https://servicos.mte.gov.br/ and logging in with your account registration gov.br

Who is entitled to PIS-PASEP?

Workers who worked in 2020 are those who can receive up to BRL 1.2 thousand. In addition, it is necessary to have completed at least 30 days of work in the reference year. The number of months worked determines the amount to be received as an allowance, which varies from R$101 to R$1,212.

In this way, only those who fit the criteria will be entitled to PIS-PASEP 2022. following criteria:

Have received for at least 30 working days in 2020 .

. Acted with a formal contract in 2020.

Have received, on average, a maximum of two monthly minimum wages in 2020.

Be enrolled in PIS-Pasep for at least 5 years .

. That your employer has updated your data in Rais (Annual List of Social Information).

PIS-PASEP Calendar 2022

Pasep, on the other hand, is paid by Banco do Brasil to civil servants who meet the salary bonus criteria. For Pasep, the server’s registration number is taken into account, and the first to receive will be those ending in 0 and 1. As with PIS, Pasep will be paid until March of this year and the deadline for withdrawal is until the 29th of December.

Check out the full Pasep 2022 calendar below:

How much will I receive from PIS-PASEP?

It is worth remembering that the allowance is proportional to the number of months workedLook:

Who worked one month should receive — R$ 100

Who worked two months should receive — R$ 200

Who worked three months should receive — R$ 300

Who worked four months should receive — R$ 400

Who worked five months should receive — R$ 500

Who worked six months should receive — R$ 600

Who worked seven months should receive — R$ 700

Who worked eight months should receive — R$ 800

Who worked nine months should receive — R$ 900

Who worked ten months should receive — R$ 1,000

Who worked eleven months should receive — R$ 1,100

Who worked twelve months should receive — R$ 1,200

The same goes for the base year 2021. In this case, you must add the values ​​of the two years to know the total to which you are entitled.

Extra PIS-PASEP

The payment of the allowance PIS-PASEP in 2022 will also cover more than 470 thousand workers who did not withdraw the benefitreferring to the 2019 base year. About 154 thousand did not receive due to government error and others 320 thousand ‘forgot’ the values ​​in the bank.

However, the payments are divided into groups. For those who did not receive it by mistake, payment will be made from Tuesday (08) and will follow the regular PIS-PASEP calendar, which pays according to the beneficiary’s month of birth.

According to the ministry, these workers “had an error in the processing of the salary allowance for base year 2019”, but they will not have to take any action to request payment. “The amount will be deposited in a digital account of Caixa”, he informed.

Thus, these 154,000 workers will receive amounts between R$92 and R$1,100, which is the allowance for the period.

The 320,000 who forgot to withdraw will be able to withdraw the salary bonus from March 31.

However, these workers must make a formal request to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. The request can be made in person at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor or by e-mail at [email protected], putting the acronym of the state in which you reside in place of “uf”.

“When requesting the re-issuance of the benefit, the worker will have until December 29, 2022 to withdraw. If this does not occur, he can only ask for the re-issuance in the next year’s calendar”, informs the ministry.