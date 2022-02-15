Find out why eating 2 strawberries every day can improve your health

It is no wonder that the Strawberry is among the most adored and consumed fruits on the planet. With its sweet and citrus flavor at the same time, the food is widely used in cooking for the production of sweets, cookies and drinks. But know that its benefits can go beyond taste.

According to the nutritionist, Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, the benefits of consuming the fruit in natura (no added sugars or other ingredients) are numerous, such as helping to strengthen immunity, fight premature aging, prevent cancer and much more. Therefore, when used well, strawberry can be a great ally of good health.

6 health benefits of strawberries

Consuming two to three units of strawberry a day brings several health benefits, check out:

1. Contributes to weight loss

Substances found in strawberries, especially proteins, fats and good fibers, contribute to the feeling of satiety. With this, the fruit inhibits the desire and desire to eat other foods.

2. Promotes skin elasticity

Including strawberry in the diet can also improve body aesthetics. By carrying vitamin C, the fruit also helps to postpone the feeling of sagging in the body.

3. Helps prevent cancer

Another positive aspect of vitamin C, a substance found in some abundance in strawberries, is that it prevents the onset of serious diseases, such as cancer, for example. This is also due to the presence of ellagic acid which, according to research, inhibits the growth of cancer cells.

4. Contributes to strengthening immunity

Those who want to increase the body’s defense levels can find an excellent alternative in strawberry. The reason: it has numerous nutrients in its composition, such as beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, as well as substances that help in the absorption of iron from ingested foods.

5. Delays premature aging

The fruit has an antioxidant effect that helps to delay premature aging and the appearance of wrinkles on the skin. Therefore, a good tip is to start including food in the daily menu to keep looking younger.

6. Fruit is good for the heart

They say the shape of the strawberry is similar to that of a heart. Whether this is a coincidence or not, the truth is that the fruit is a great ally for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Due to the fibers, it helps in the fight against high blood pressure and prevents the incidence of cerebrovascular accident (CVA).