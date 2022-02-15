Flight attendant uses coffee maker and prevents man from opening door during flight

A distraught passenger created panic when he tried to open the plane’s door mid-flight. The man was eventually detained by a flight attendant, who used a coffee maker to hit him, before he was tied up by the other people on board. The episode took place on Sunday (13), in an American Airlines aircraft.

Flight AA-1775 was traveling from Los Angeles to Washington, United States. According to information from NPR, the attacker was described as a middle-aged man, whose identity has not been revealed. He tried to force his way into the cockpit and open the front door of the Airbus A321neo.

Due to the confusion, the pilots had to divert the aircraft from the scheduled route to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, according to an American Airlines press release. “Due to an unruly passenger who exhibited erratic behavior, he was eventually overpowered by our crew with the help of other passengers. The flight landed safely at Kansas City International Airport,” the airline said.

After landing, officers quickly boarded the plane and arrested the man. Then the A321neo took off and continued on its way.

American Airlines thanked the flight attendant for detaining the attacker, and the other crew and passengers who also helped prevent a possible tragedy.

The riot was recorded by some witnesses and shared on social media. On Twitter, a passenger posted a video detailing the tense moment. “It looked like the plane was in free fall and many feared the worst because people weren’t fully aware of what was happening,” he said.

Another person who also saw the scene wrote in his post: “Passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee maker to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. The man was bleeding as police were pulling him off the flight afterward. to land in Kansas”.

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

Despite the seriousness of the crime committed by the enraged passenger, confusions like this are more common than they seem, according to a note from the Association of Professional Flight Attendants of the USA (APFA).

A survey by the association points to a recent increase in cases of unruly passengers on flights in the country. In 2021, 85% of flight attendants dealt with aggressive people who refused to follow aircraft safety regulations. Nearly 1 in 5 has experienced physical incidents.