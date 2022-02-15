Flixbus offers discounts and sells tickets to SP, Rio and BH for R$ 0.20

The road transport company Flixbus is offering a 99% discount for bus trips to the cities of São Paulo, Campinas, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. The promotion is part of the start of operations of the company’s third line in the country, which connects Campinas to Rio de Janeiro. With the discount, interested parties will be able to buy tickets for values ​​from R$ 0.20. The promotion has a limited validity for 7 thousand tickets.

To get the discount, customers must use the coupon VERDE36ZHR, which is available from today. Ticket sales are being carried out through the website, app, and at physical points of sale of FlixBus and Adamantina, a partner company of the startup. Promotional values ​​are only available for online purchases.

After the promotional lot has been sold out, tickets will be sold again from R$19.90, the company’s base fare for the Campinas – Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro destinations, and starting at R$34.99 on the route Sao Paulo – Belo Horizonte.

The new Flixbus route, controlled by German startup FlixMobility, will be operated by Grupo Adamantina. The Campinas – Rio de Janeiro connection will have two stops, one in Jundiaí and another in Resende, with four daily departures every day of the week. Passengers will board inside the Campinas Bus Terminal and tickets can be purchased directly through the FlixBus website.

The company also announces the implementation of two new timetables in its schedule on the São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro route, which will start operating on February 21, departing both capitals at 10:30 pm. The return of two lines on the same will depart from the capital of Rio de Janeiro always at 6:00 am and from the capital of São Paulo, at 4:30 pm.