Ford Maverick launches: see price, equipment and first impressions – 02/15/2022

Ford continues its change of pattern and attempt to have a more premium image in Brazil. After launching the Bronco Sport, the first unpublished car of the “new phase”, it’s time for the Maverick intermediate pickup.

Priced at R$ 239,990 (R$ 245,990 in SP), the pickup arrives with the same revenue as the half-brother Bronco Sport, which means a unique version with a good list of equipment. In addition, from the SUV it also inherited the platform on which it is produced and the place of manufacture: Mexico.

The only version is the Lariat, which in the case of Brazil will come with the FX4 package as standard – which adds to the pickup the front handles for towing, all-terrain tires and preparation for towing use in the rear. For this, the plate was relocated to the right side of the bumper.

Modifications

According to Ford, for approval in the country, the model underwent a recalibration of the pickup’s suspension to meet the needs of Brazil and the bumper was adapted to be able to receive a Mercosur plate, which is larger than the American one.

The engine was calibrated to work with our gasoline, which has ethanol mixed in, in addition to the onboard Brazilian 4G modem for use with the Ford Pass and mirrors with integrated blinkers.

In relation to the Bronco Sport, it has a radiator with greater capacity, precisely because of the prerogative of being used for towing (which in the US is very important in pickup trucks), which requires better engine temperature management, a protector on the underside of the vehicle and Reinforced structure because of trailer anchorage.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

Equipment

The Maverick Lariat comes with a very complete standard item pack. Leather seats, steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, traction control, electric handbrake, start-stop, automatic descent control and auto-hold.

It also has a face-to-face key with push-button start and resumes the use of the numerical code on the door, which was present in Fusion in Brazil. This allows you to leave the key inside the car and lock it using the code. The list also features two-zone air conditioning and three USB ports.

The Maverick also has the same dashboard as the Bronco Sport, which features an analog speedometer and tachometer, but with a 6.5″ customizable color TFT screen. The multimedia center has an 8-inch screen with Ford’s Sync system. , plus connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via USB.

There are seven airbags, electric opening of the rear window, reversing camera, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, hill start assistant, tire pressure sensor, post-collision braking, traction and stability controls with calibration for use with trailer.

The pickup also features five terrain driving modes: Mud/Terra, Sand, Normal, Tow and Slippery. Each of these modes alters the way the throttle responds and shifts gears.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

engine and gearbox

Under the hood, the pickup features a 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine, the same as the Bronco Sport, but unlike the SUV, it has 253 hp and 38.7 mkgf that allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds. and top speed of 175 km/h, according to Ford. In the Bronco, the engine delivers 240 hp and 38 mkgf.

The automatic transmission is also the same as the SUV, the eight-speed automatic that, in addition to the available driving modes, has a Low mode, to be used on more difficult terrain with all-wheel drive. The consumption of this set is 8.8 km/l in the city and 11.1 km/l on the highway.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

First impressions

The Maverick impresses with its dimensions, especially for those who were used to the Fiat Toro as a reference for an intermediate pickup here in Brazil. They are 5.07 m long and 3.07 m between axles. As a comparison method, the Toro is 4.94 m long and 2.98 m wheelbase.

The imposing look, which brings the same style adopted in the new Ranger and F-150, creates a unique language among Ford pickups, especially in the front with the LED daytime running lights surrounding the headlights.

Inside, the Maverick falls into the same sin as the Bronco Sport: for what it costs in the US, it has an adequate finish, but for what it intends to offer here in Brazil and in the price range that operates, the interior is creative, but with a lot of plastic. , despite small details that stand out, such as the copper-toned parts on the doors and air conditioning vents.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

In the creative part are the doors that have space to accommodate up to 1 liter bottles in the doors without problems and the luggage compartment under the rear seat with about 70 liters of capacity.

The center console has good spaces available as a storage compartment, in addition to one beside and one behind the multimedia center, items that the Bronco Sport does not have.

Among the flaws presented by Maverick in terms of equipment, especially when compared to the price, are the lack of parking sensors, the absence of adaptive speed control, induction cell phone charger, butterflies for gear changes and electrochromic mirror.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

The driving position is great, as is the space for passengers. There is good legroom and shoulder space for those seated in the back, although the central tunnel is present for those seated in the middle.

The 2.0 turbo engine, despite being more powerful, gives the impression of having a less agile calibration than the one presented in the Bronco Sport, which was “pressed accelerated”. The sporty bias of this engine cannot be taken advantage of without the option of manual shifts, but the engine serves well to push the car while the exchange performs subtle gear changes.

The suspension and the setting that manages to be comfortable, but with a lot of agility, is what surprises the most. You can go quickly over a speed bump without all movement being transferred to the bodywork and occupants. In corners, the body moves little laterally.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

