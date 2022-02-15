‘Forget My Husband’ · TV News

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will take a desperate action to try to save her marriage with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in Um Lugar ao Sol. of the usurper’s life in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “Forget my husband”, pleads the dondoca.

In the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial, the heiress of Redentor will catch the executive with the mining company. In addition to pressuring him not to divorce her, the socialite will appeal to her rival. One day, the spoiled woman will look for her husband’s mistress at the restaurant in Méier.

“I think we need to talk. Don’t you think? There’s no need to be scared. I didn’t come to attack you. In fact, I came because I think you need to know. I don’t know you, but seeing you here, in this place, gives to realize that your life has a purpose: to cook with banana peels for people who don’t have money, anyway”, begins the dazzled.

“My life has no purpose, I’m useless. I don’t have a profession, I don’t have anything I like, I can’t even be a mother”, completes the youngest of Santiago (José de Abreu). Embarrassed, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will interrupt Bárbara, but the rich girl will continue with the appeal.

“At least he listens to me. In my life, I never managed, I never accomplished anything. But this I accomplished: Renato changed to stay with me. The drunk, the crazy one from before, somehow, he turned into what he is today . I turned him into this. This guy who, now, is discarding me”, the dondoca will vent.

“Well, I’m sorry if…”, Lara will lament. “Are you sorry? Imagine me, then. In fact, this time, I didn’t even think about trying to kill myself, because the truth is, I’m already dead. Without him, I’m dead. And that’s why I beg you, I beg you…”, will press Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird).

Barbara, then, will kneel at the feet of the miner. “Please don’t do that”, will ask the girl. “I know you think it’s humiliating, but I don’t care. I have nothing to lose, I’ve already lost everything. So please, if you have the slightest bit of compassion, of love for the other, go your way and forget about it. my husband. He is all I have. All I have”, she says.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

