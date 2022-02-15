Forgotten money in banks: BC releases queries for new batch on May 2; another R$ 4 billion still to be paid | Economy

In all, customers have R$ 8 billion to receive from banks. In the first phase, consultations worth R$ 4 billion were released. A second phase will begin on May 2.
The BC did not inform, however, if all the remaining R$ 4 billion will be released in this second phase, or if there will be more phases throughout the year. In January, the bank said that all funds would be released in 2022.
- CONSULT: See the Central Bank calendar for releasing money forgotten in banks by customers
- UNDERSTAND: Ask questions about how to consult forgotten money, who is entitled and how to receive it, dates
It is to this second step that the message that appears to many customers who have accessed the system since Sunday refers to (see the image below).
“Whoever does not have amounts receivable at this stage may have them in the next stages”, informed the BC when questioned by the g1 about the message.
BC page informs that citizens without amounts currently receivable will be able to make a new consultation from May. — Photo: Reproduction
- go to the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/
- According to the Central Bank, customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of resources for withdrawal.
- The page will inform a date for check the values and request the withdrawal – write down this date
- on the informed datereturn to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/
- Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)
- After access, check the value and request the transfer
When making this first inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance. The dates are scheduled according to the year of birth of the person or the creation of the company, according to the calendar below.
Understand the return stages
According to the Central Bank, in the first phase of the service there are about R$ 4 billion in values to be returned to physical and legal entities. The values come from:
- closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;
- fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;
- capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and
- Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.
The rest of the amounts will be made available from May and throughout this year 2022, as a result of:
- fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;
- closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;
- registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and
- other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.
Questioned by g1the BC informed that the estimate of the total number of beneficiaries was updated to 28 million, being 26 million individuals and 2 million companies.