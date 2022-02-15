Free Fire | Codes for today, February 13: all skins, diamonds and free rewards

Garena published the Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes today, Sunday, February 13so your players can receive exclusive and free online rewards.

Garena launched a new series of free reward codes for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. We list below several codes that can be used in this, Sunday, February 13, 2022and we also show you how to easily redeem them for skins, diamonds, and more.


The players from Free Fire always waiting for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them earn a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codessee more below.

Free Fire codes for today, February 13

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must log in in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

  • SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG
  • 5TG7-6T6R-I7EF
  • UYGD-HVJD-FERW
  • BTNY-MHKL-OBV7
  • C65S-4AEW-DECD
  • XVGG-TZFS-DCWV
  • DJSI-9Z76-A5TR
  • WEF3-4G5B-RTN6
  • BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9
  • 8V76-C5SR-EDWV
  • 6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6
  • GW2J-WIE8-F765
  • TRSF-WEJR-56YG
  • FBHN-JERU-F76C
  • 6XS5-RFEG-BTHN
  • FBNI-E7RF-65TS
  • 5TXR-ESDW-EDAN
  • JMYK-HOIB-8V7C

Click here to update this post with codes

Free Fire
All these codes work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We previously checked on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards. Although, It is worth remembering that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player to redeem.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin on Free Fire, to obtain it, you will get it for free through the game’s influencers.

Tips for you player

  • These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so getting free rewards like this is totally legit and gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Furthermore, it should be remembered that codes are valid for 24 hours and which, after that period, can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2022 promo codes for today, we inform you that you must visit the page known as Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for certain periods (many of them usually last 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so some of them may not work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or deceptive pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.


