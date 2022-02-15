French pot returns to Brazil to explore the gift market – 02/14/2022 – Panel SA

The French multinational of small appliances and kitchenware Groupe SEB, owner of names like Arno and Rochedo, decided to bring the Tefal brand back to Brazil.

Known for the non-stick pan, the brand already operated in the country, but left in 2017.

With the return of Tefal, the company says that the idea is to enter the gifts category, a market with more premium positioning products, not explored by Rochedo. A branded pressure cooker can cost around R$900.

The potential of this market has advanced after the quarantine period, which has increased consumer interest in gastronomic experiences in the home kitchen and boosted Groupe SEB’s global revenue by more than 16% to a record level above 8 billion euros, according to the company.

​Tefal has been operating in Brazil since the 1980s. According to the company, it was after the acquisition of Panex by Groupe SEB, in 2006, that the company prioritized local brands and gradually stopped manufacturing the brand in Brazil, marketing only a few lines brought from abroad, until it also stopped importing them in 2017.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco