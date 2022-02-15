Fuel price rises 5 times more than inflation with Bolsonaro

Since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, gasoline and cooking gas have risen five times more than official inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in the period, while diesel has risen four times, according to a survey carried out by the Inter-union Department. Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) section Fup (Single Federation of Oil Workers).

Since January 2019, the beginning of the Bolsonaro administration, gasoline has increased by 116%, compared to inflation of 20.6% in the period. In cooking gas, the increase was 100.1%, and in diesel, 95.5%, according to Petrobras data analyzed by Dieese.

The price of fuels practiced by Petrobras plays an important role in this year’s presidential elections, and the leader in the polls, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has already informed that he will change the price policy of the state-owned company, decoupling the value of derivatives. of the dollar.

The Bolsonaro government maintained the import parity policy (PPI) implemented under the Michel Temer government, under the management of Pedro Parente, former president of Petrobras, who monitors the prices of the international oil and derivatives market, including in the price the import costs and exchange rate variation.

To try to reduce the impact of fuel prices on inflation, the government is betting on bills that are being presented in Congress. The Senate scheduled for next Wednesday, the 16th, the vote on three bills that try to reduce the price of fuel. One of the projects is based on lowering taxes, another on changing Petrobras’ policy and creating a stabilization fund. A third project creates a subsidy from the federal government to cover the free fare for the elderly in urban transport.

According to Cloviomar Cararine, economist at Dieese/Fup, fuels in Brazil should remain one of the main sources of inflationary pressure this year.

“With tensions in Ukraine and cold waves in Northern Hemisphere countries, which increase oil consumption, oil prices on the international market are expected to rise even more, and may exceed US$ 100 per barrel”, predicts Cararine.

From January 2019 to today, gasoline rose 52.8%, diesel 63.6% and LPG 47.8%, well above the minimum wage readjustment of 21.4% in the period, according to the Agency. National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Since the PPI was implemented, in October 2016, until February 1, 2022, cooking gas at the refinery was adjusted by 287.2%, compared to an accumulated inflation of 29.8%. In gasoline, the increase was 117.2% and in diesel, 107.1%. Passed on to the final consumer, the readjustments at the stations accumulated, in the period, 81.6% for gasoline, 88.1% for diesel and 84.8% for cooking gas, according to the study.