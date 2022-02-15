Future Ibovespa operates on a high, following abroad, with lower tension in Eastern Europe

The Ibovespa futures operates higher at the beginning of the pre-market this Tuesday (15) – around 9:10 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in March advances 0.55%, at 114,525 points, following the performance of the major international exchanges.

Outside, the trend is up, with investors calmer after signs that the problem in Ukraine will be resolved through diplomatic channels. The VIX, considered the “fear index”, fell 7.24%.

Russia, in the early hours of the morning, said it had begun to withdraw part of its troops from its territory that borders Ukraine. “Units from the southern and western military districts, which have already completed their tasks, have started to load equipment for rail and road transport and will begin returning to their barracks today,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Later in the morning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated that talks with the West are continuing and that the dialogue will remain diplomatic.

“Global markets are brightening after the Russian defense ministry announced that some troops are returning to their bases, allaying concerns about a possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The news brought relief”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call. “Also among the positive highlights, we note that Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in what indicates the continuation of the dialogue between NATO and Moscow.”

In the United States, the Dow Jones futures advanced 1.06%, the S&P 500, 1.41% and the Nasdaq, 1.95%.

There, in addition to Ukraine, investors monitor producer inflation data, which come out at 10:30 am – even with the drop in oil, with the price of a barrel Brent falling 3.10%, to US$ 93.49, the curve of interest advances and the yield of treasuries with a ten-year maturity rose 4.5 basis points to 2.045%.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.69%. France’s CAC 40 is up 1.69%. The UK FTSE is up 1.66%. The STOXX 600, with companies from across the continent, recorded an improvement of 1.33%. A highlight in the region was the announcement that the euro zone’s GDP grew 0.3% in the fourth quarter, within the consensus.

In Asia, stocks closed mostly lower, before the wave of optimism on account of the easing of tensions in Ukraine. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.79%. Hong Kong’s HSI was down 0.82%. South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.03%.

The only major index in the region that managed to close higher was the Shanghai, from mainland China. The rise reportedly came after the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, injected an additional $45.19 billion into the local economy to generate liquidity and sustain economic growth.

China, while trying to boost its economy with liquidity, is in an effort to stop the rise in prices – iron ore is under strong attack from the authorities, who investigate price fluctuations and have been studying rates. At the port of Dalian, the price of the commodity plunged 9.98% to 699,000 yuan, or $110.06.

“Iron ore starts the day lower, with the news that the Chinese stock market will double the transaction fees of some futures contracts from Wednesday to try to contain the suspicions of price manipulation”, explained XP.

In Brazil, investors monitor balance sheets

In the domestic scenario, the Ibovespa future has repercussions, mainly on the quarterly balance sheets. The Bank of Brazil ([ativo=BBSA3]) stands out among the disclosures, with analysts commenting that the bank delivered perhaps its best result ever, but with other assessments that its numbers were mixed. Itaúsa (ITSA4) and Raízen (RAIZ4) also positively surprised.

The Brazilian yield curve falls en bloc. DI yield due January 2023 fell four basis points to 12.43%. In the middle of the curve, the DI for 2025 sees its rate drop six points, to 11.42%. On the long end, the DIs for 2027 and 2029 fall, respectively, by seven and six points, to 11.31% and 11.49%.

The future dollar is stable at R$5.224. The commercial, in turn, has a decrease of 0.24%, at R$ 5.205 in the purchase and at R$ 5.206 in the sale.

