Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra: prices for Brazil leak before the announcement

This Tuesday (15), Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 line in Brazil. Hours before the event to present the models to the domestic market, some prices were published on the manufacturer’s official website. The base models of the line must be sold by the from BRL 6 thousandWhile the S22 Ultra has a starting price of BRL 9,500.

According to the manufacturer’s website, the new S22 and S22+ arrive with versions of 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The S22 Ultra arrives in the country with 256 GB or 512 GB of internal space:

Galaxy S22 : BRL 5,999 (128 GB) and BRL 6,499 (256 GB)

Galaxy S22+ : BRL 6,999 (128 GB) and BRL 7,499 (256 GB)

Galaxy S22 Ultra: BRL 9,499 (256 GB) and BRL 10,499 (512 GB)

The prices of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 line in Brazil.

Based on a table released by youtuber Rodrigo Portella to the Loop Infinito channel, it is also possible to check the values ​​of the “Plus” variant and the model with more storage of the S22 Ultra. In Brazil, the new cell phones will be marketed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

It is worth considering that the Galaxy S21 arrived in Brazil, in 2021, with the same base price of R$ 6 thousand. The same is true for the S22 Ultra, compared to the S21 Ultra that was launched for the same R$9,500 last year.

What’s New on the Galaxy S22

The new Galaxy S22 and S22+ arrive with a look identical to the previous generation. The main changes are for the datasheet, which now incorporates a more powerful chipset. The new generation promises to be more energy efficient, but maintains the 120Hz refresh rate on the screen and features such as IP68 certification.

Galaxy S22 Ultra features the S Pen stylus built into the body.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra has the mission to replace the Galaxy Note line. The mobile, for the first time in the line, carries a dedicated space for the S Pen. The idea is that it will be an ideal partner for productivity, still carrying features such as higher brightness (1,750 nits peak) and more advanced cameras.

The launch of Samsung’s new cell phones in Brazil will take place at 12 pm (Brasilia time) on the brand’s official channels.