Galaxy S22 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Plus: what changes between Samsung phones | Cell

The Galaxy S22 Plus hits the American market at the same price as the iPhone 13 Pro: $999, equivalent to R$5,250 in direct conversion. The manufacturer has not yet revealed prices in Brazil. The S21 Plus can be found on Amazon for BRL 5,299, a drop of BRL 1,700 from the launch.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is the middle model of Samsung’s new lineup – which also has S22 Traditional and S22 Ultra. The device’s display is 6.6 inches, which represents 0.1 inch less compared to the S21 Plus, a practically negligible number.

The S line is famous for the quality of the panels. The S22 Plus retained 2X Dynamic AMOLED, with variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

With a smaller screen, the resolution has dropped a little — 1080 x 2340 pixels on the new model versus 1080 x 2400 on the previous generation. The pixel density per inch has also decreased, but the change is imperceptible to the naked eye and does not mean a loss of quality.

The design remains very similar. The position of the cameras and buttons is practically the same in both models. The Galaxy S22 Plus retains the high-strength Gorilla Glass finish with metal edges.

Samsung’s S line has always stood out for the quality of photographic records. The Galaxy S22 Plus is no different: the model continues with a triple set of cameras on the back. The most significant leap is in the main sensor, which now has 50 MP of resolution — against the 12 MP of the Galaxy S21 Plus. The focus aperture remains at f/1.8, but now the device is able to work with an optical zoom instead of a hybrid one.

Still on the back of the S22 Plus, it is worth remembering the specifications of the other two sensors. There is a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 10 MP telephoto resolution. The larger size of the new sensors stands out, which translates into a superior ability of the S22 Plus to detect light. According to the manufacturer, this technology will result in better photos in the dark.

Meanwhile, the rear photographic array of the Galaxy S21 Plus consists of a 12 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultra wide and 64 MP telephoto.

The front camera of both phones has the same 10 MP resolution and f/2.2 aperture. There have been no significant updates to the video formats supported by the S22 Plus. It still maintains the maximum resolution of 8K UHD for rear camera videos, as well as being able to capture up to 960 frames per second in slow motion mode.

performance and storage

Unlike the Galaxy S21 Plus, the S22 Plus marketed in Brazil does not come with the processor manufactured by Samsung. The 2022 phone has the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the S21 Plus delivers a Samsung Exynos 2100. In other countries, the S22 Plus is equipped with the Exynos 2200, which also promises high performance.

Powered by a 4-nanometer architecture, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip delivers more power with less energy expenditure. The graphics in games were also better with the implementation of the Adreno 730 GPU. It is worth remembering that the Brazilian S21 Plus features the Mali-G78 MMP14 GPU.

For multitasking, the company chose to keep the RAM memory of 8 GB, a satisfactory value for the device to run smoothly the most demanding tasks. There is no difference in the storage of the two generations: both provide 128 GB or 256 GB for data, with no possibility of expansion.

The new Galaxy S22 Plus had a smaller battery: it’s 4,500 mAh against the 4,800 mAh of the S21 Plus. Although the smaller capacity scares the consumer at first glance, Samsung explains that the change does not mean fewer hours of use, as the device is better managed thanks to the more efficient processor.

Both the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S21 Plus support 45W fast charging, as well as wireless charging up to 15W. The input of both devices is USB-C, standard on current Android smartphones.

Another similar feature of both is support for reverse charging, which passes power from one phone to the other. The feature called Wireless PowerShare is also capable of charging wireless headphones and even smartphones from other brands that support Qi standard induction charging technology.

The S22 Plus leaves the factory with Android 12, whose focus is improvements to tools already implemented by Google. The visual can be customized in detail by the user.

In turn, the Galaxy S21 Plus was released in 2021 with Android 11, but it already has an update to version 12.

One UI 4 is present on both Samsung phones, with security and privacy features.

The additional functions don’t change much between the two products. They bring features such as an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen, 5G internet and NFC, which allows you to make payment by approximation. It is worth remembering that the S22 Plus has Bluetooth 5.2, faster than the Bluetooth 5.0 of the S21 Plus.

The water resistance certification is also the same on both, IP68. This means that both smartphones can be submerged to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Plus version prices

Samsung did not disclose the prices of the Galaxy S22 Plus in Brazil until the publication of this text, but this should take place at an event scheduled for February 15th. The model arrives on the American market for US$ 999, about R$ 5,250 in direct conversion and without taxes.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Plus is found for R$ 5,299. It is worth remembering that the price dropped after almost a year of launch, when it landed in Brazil for R$ 6,999.

Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S22 Plus Launch February 2021 February 2022 launch price BRL 6,999 $999 (US) Current price BRL 5,299 (Amazon) — Screen 6.7 inches 6.6 inches screen resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 eight-core (Brazil) Eight-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Brazil) RAM memory 8 GB 8 GB maximum storage 256 GB 256 GB Memory card No No Back camera 12 MP main, 64 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra wide 50 MP main, 12 MP telephoto and 10 MP ultra wide Frontal camera 10 MP 10 MP Operational system Android 11 (Upgradable to Android 12) android 12 Drums 4,800 mAh 4,500 mAh Dimensions and weight 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm; 202 grams 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm; 202 grams Colors Violet, black and silver Cream, graphite, sky blue and violet

