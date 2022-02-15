Galaxy S22 x iPhone 13: which top cell phone deserves your money? – 02/15/2022

If there is a classic dispute that shakes up the smartphone market every year, it is the clash between the Samsung Galaxy S and the iPhones. And with the presentation of the new Galaxy S22 last Wednesday (22), the dispute between companies gained another chapter.

The rival of Samsung’s novelty is the iPhone 13, a device launched in September last year. Below we compare the technical data of both to clear a doubt: which of these top of the line deserves more your money?

Galaxy S22: 146mm x 70.6mm x 7.6mm (H x W x D); and 168g (weight)

iPhone 13: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.7mm (H x W x L); and 174g (weight)

Starting with the novelty: if we place the Galaxy S22 next to the Galaxy S21 and ask someone to take a brief look, the person will hardly know how to identify the devices such a similarity.

The rear remains glass, with a niche in the upper left corner that houses the main camera lens. On the front, the screen takes up practically all the space, save for a point at the top where the selfie camera lens is located.

If the S22 has changed little for the S21, the same applies between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12. What still causes a certain strangeness in the Apple cell phone is the exaggerated niche for the rear camera. On the front, the screen has an expressive cutout — the notch — which, let’s face it, has already given what it had to give.

Putting opponents face to face, the S22 is smaller in every measure — including weight. The difference, however, is minimal and does not represent something capable of making either device better to use and carry in your pocket.

Verdict: It could easily be a tie, but the S22 takes it for being slightly more compact and has a more elegant design than the iPhone 13. But, of course, the question must take into account what you think is most beautiful in the design of a smartphone.

Galaxy S22: 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) 2X Dynamic Amoled; Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) Super Retina XDR Oled; Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2532 pixels, 60 Hz

Another tight dispute resolved in the details is on the screen. Both bring an equal-sized panel, 6.1 inches.

Differences arise in the technologies employed. The S22 uses 2X Dynamic Amoled, while the iPhone attacks with a Super Retina XDR Oled display. Judging by the iPhone 13 test and the experience with other Samsung devices with this build, both displays offer excellent quality images, with high resolution and pleasant colors.

Here, there are two main differences: the iPhone 13 has a screen with a higher pixel density, while the S22 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, against 60 Hz of the Apple device.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy S22 victory. High refresh rates are more noticeable than higher pixel density. In practice, they make the transition of images more fluid — those who enjoy games can easily feel the difference.

Galaxy S22: 3,700 mAh

iPhone 13: 3,240 mAh

If there could be one item in which none of the devices wins, it would be the battery. Samsung followed a reverse course of logic and put a smaller battery in the S22 (3,700 mAh) than the one seen in the S21 (4,000 mAh). Hardly this, however, will result in less autonomy, since the new device uses more modern processors that tend to be more restrained in the use of energy. Still, it still feels like a step backwards.

Apple, on the other hand, uses a similar logic. Because it’s a device that has extremely fine-tuned hardware and software, the iPhone 13’s battery is even smaller than the S22’s: 3,240 mAh. in the tests of tiltthat meant almost two days away from the outlet in normal use.

Still, with devices coming with 5,000 mAh batteries, there’s no way not to say that the values ​​of S22 and iPhone 13 are somewhat disappointing. Oh, and to make matters worse, it’s worth remembering that none of them comes with a charger in the box.

Verdict: a tie.

Galaxy S22: 50 MP wide-angle, 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide (rear); 10 MP wide angle (front)

iPhone 13: 12 MP wide-angle and 12 MP ultra-angle (rear); 12 MP wide angle (front)

Main

If we only consider numbers, the S22 wins outright. After all, in addition to having an extra lens, the amount of megapixels available is considerably greater than what is seen on the Apple device.

Here, however, is where the numbers are deceiving: if there’s one thing that iPhones always stand out, it’s the quality of the photos. With the iPhone 13 it is no different.

The real advantage of the S22, however, is that it has a more versatile set, with a telephoto lens in the package that tends to allow the device to take better photos from a distance.

Verdict: (tight) victory of the S22.

Front

On the front, the situation is reversed and the iPhone 13 has better specifications. Again, the image quality of both tends to be similar.

In addition to the camera itself, the front niche of the Apple device also has a 3D sensor for depth capture and biometrics.

Verdict: win (tight) iPhone 13.

Galaxy S22: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (octa-core, 3GHz), 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage

iPhone 13: Apple A15 Bionic processor (hexa-core, 3.22 GHz), 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB. 256GB or 512GB of storage

This is always a tricky point when comparing Android devices with the iPhone. That’s because Apple’s cell phones tend to have a more fine-tuned software and hardware two-way than Android phones, as Google’s operating system needs to adapt to devices with different configurations.

In short: iPhones can get more practical performance even with theoretically more modest configurations – such as the processor with fewer cores and less beefy RAM.

A parameter, therefore, becomes the benchmark tests, carried out to measure the power of the processors. In the Geekbench 5 app, the Galaxy S22 scored 1,126 points in the single-core test and 3,896 when evaluating all processor cores together. The iPhone 13 has more expressive numbers: 1,677 in the single-core test and 4,463 points in the all-core test.

Verdict: iPhone 13 victory.

There’s not much to talk about here. In addition to the most varied sensors, which have become standard in these devices, the biggest difference is in the biometrics sensors: while the S22 uses an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen, the iPhone 13 uses the already traditional Face ID, which identifies the face of the user.

Verdict: a tie.

Galaxy S22: US$799.99 (US$4,176.27, in direct conversion)

iPhone 13: from R$7,599

For now, the Galaxy S22 is not yet priced in Brazil. It is possible, however, that we use the launch price of the S21 as a base. Here, the device arrived for R$ 5,999 about a year ago. It would not be surprising if the new smartphone had a similar label, therefore.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, has an official price capable of scaring: R$ 7,599, in its 128 GB version. In retailers, however, the amount charged is already considerably lower and it is possible to find the device for less than R$ 6 thousand.

In practice, both smartphones tend to be found at similar prices. These are high values, but unfortunately, they have become routine in this segment. The cost-effectiveness of the S22 and iPhone 13 is similar, as are the performance and function numbers.

Therefore, the choice for one or the other will end up depending on other factors, such as the history of the devices of those who are interested (there are many people who resist changing their operating system) and personal preferences.

Result: a tie.