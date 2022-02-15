Game of Discord is marked by aggression by Maria and Natalia shot

BBB22: Maria throws a bucket of water on Natália

The Game of Discord on Monday night (14) at “BBB22” was talked about on social media… but not positively. The main criticism from the public was the aggressive way in which Maria hit the bucket on the head of Natalia — which is even disputing the Paredão with Arthur Aguiar and Barbarian – and Thaddeus Schmidt have only given her a warning.

In the dynamics, the brothers had to choose someone to make an accusation based on little signs: “Se Faz de Victim”, “Arrogant”, “No Word”, “Zero à Esquerda”, “Talk a lot and do little”, ” Cheater”, “Futile”, “Interested”, “No Charisma”, “Poor at Play”, “Best Closed”, “No Personality” and “Unpleasant”.

After the arguments were made, if the majority agreed, the accused would take a shower with a bucket of water. If the majority disagreed, the accuser who was soaked.

Mary’s expulsion?

In Natalia’s turn, she called Maria and said that her sister “Talks a lot and does a little”. The brothers voted “no” to the justification and who ended up getting wet was Nat.

However, when Maria poured the water, she exaggerated the force and hit the bucket on the head of the walled woman. It didn’t take long and the subject dominated social media, with many people calling for Maria’s expulsion for assault.

With that, Tadeu asked for a break and, on the way back, asked if Natalia was okay. “It’s ok, I felt aggressive, but it’s ok”, she replied. “Ok, very careful for everyone”, asked the presenter.

On the web, the case became a trending topic, with the public, for the most part, outraged. Even more so, right after the game, Maria ended up assuming that she was aggressive. “She (Natália) left me with a lot of hate, at the time I didn’t think about it when I did it and (…) you know, it’s the second time I’ve been aggressive with a person”, she said to vyni.

Natalia shot

In addition to being assaulted by Maria, Natalia was shot by the house. She was chosen to be accused by Sloveniawith “Best of Mouth Closed”, by Tiago Abravanelwith “Se Faz de Vítima”, by Maria, with “Ungrateful”, by vinicius and Eliezerwith “Arrogant”, for Larissa and Brunna Gonçalveswith “No Personality”, and by Lucaswith “Weak in the Game”.

Nat even tried to defend herself at times, but by the rules of the game, she had to listen to criticism quietly. The sister held on well during the dynamic, but ended up crying later, in conversation with Douglas Silva.

On the web, people said that Nat will come back from Paredão even stronger and will be an answer for everyone in the house.