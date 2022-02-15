GeForce 511.79 driver arrives optimized for six games + DOWNLOAD

Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, Martha is Dead, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and iRacing received optimizations

NVIDIA has released the drivers GeForce 511.79 WHQL highlighting optimizations for six games. Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III, Martha is Dead, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, and iRacing received optimizations, from optimized support for DLSS technology, to NVIDIA Reflex. Some bug fixes were also fixed in this release.

News:

– Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Total War: Warhammer III and Martha is Dead gained NVIDIA DLSS support.

– Gameready optimizations for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

– NVIDIA Reflex support for iRacing

– Support notebooks with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti GPUs.

Corrections:

– [Call of Duty: Vanguard][Assassins Creed Valhalla]: The games may display random corruption or white/black screen. [3503111/3525655]– [Battlefield 2042]: The game may display color flashes on the screen. [3503086]– [Corel Paint Shop Pro XI]: The application cannot be launched. [3510891]– [G-SYNC]: After disabling G-SYNC on G-SYNC Compatible monitor and TV, G-SYNC cannot be re-enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3523157]– Digital Vibrance is reset when monitor goes to sleep. [3519430]

To see all the news, check out the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app makes the whole process easier and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: The new versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.