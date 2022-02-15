Geopolitical Issues, Soviet Union and NATO: Understanding the Tension Between Russia and Ukraine

US warns Russian invasion could happen ‘at any moment’

EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT Vladimir Putin’s unyielding stance on possible Ukrainian entry into NATO fuels border tension



You United States continue to warn that the invasion of Ukraine through the Russia It can happen “at any time”. US citizens have already been instructed to leave the country, at the same time as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) has already placed military installations on alert. Regarding the reasons for the tension in the region, foreign relations professor Marcus Vinícius de Freitas cites the inflexible position of Vladimir Putin about the possible entry of Ukrainians into NATO. “He claims that Ukraine cannot be part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, established in 1949 with the aim of fighting and resisting the Soviet Union. As President Putin claims, the collapse of the Soviet empire was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century. What we’ve come to is since 1989 when you have the fall of the Berlin Wall and when you have the end of the Soviet Union [1991]there was a veiled promise that NATO will not expand in that part of the world, trying to maintain the geopolitical concept of regional influence.”

In the same vein, Manuel Furriela, also a professor of international relations, says that Russia feels cornered and with its geopolitical power diminished. “When we had the end of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Soviet influence was all over Eastern Europe and several of the countries that are now part of Eastern Europe were actually also part of Soviet territory. This is the case of Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania. They ceased to be part of the Soviet Union, Russia was reduced in its influence, either because NATO advanced in the countries of Eastern Europe, in the case of Poland, for example, or because the European Union itself increased the number of members, the countries started to be part of that block. So the Russian influence was getting smaller and smaller.”

In addition, the main reason that Russia and the rest of the world pay attention to Ukraine is the fact that the country, which was part of the Soviet Union, has as its route within its territory the main gas pipelines, which take Russian gas to the rest of Europe. With tensions mounting and the threat of imminent conflict, the United States has deployed more than 8,000 troops to the eastern European border. On the border between Russia and Ukraine, in turn, there is already an accumulation of 100,000 troops.

*With information from the reporter Fernando Martins