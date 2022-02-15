Germany and UK team up to put pressure on Putin

posted on 02/14/2022 06:00



After a weekend without diplomatic advances to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western leaders are looking for new alternatives to increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin and ease the climate of tension over imminent military clashes. Germany and the United Kingdom should, this week, increase efforts to de-escalate tensions. The United States, for its part, supports the information that the invasion should happen “at any moment” and guarantees that it and the allies will respond “quickly and decisively” to the onslaughts of Moscow.

In a conversation yesterday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden agreed to insist on “diplomacy and deterrence” against Russia and signed his commitment “to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the White House said in communicated. According to Kiev, during the 50-minute call, an invitation was also made for the American president to visit the country in the coming days, in yet another show of support for the Ukrainian people. Washington did not confirm the information.

The conversation between Biden and Zelensky came a day after a phone call between the US president and Vladimir Putin whose tenor did not arouse “reason for optimism”, according to the White House. Earlier, Putin had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron. In the call, the Russian accused the United States of carrying out “provocative speculation” and complained about “large-scale deliveries of modern weapons to Kiev”.

Washington denies being “hysteria”, as the Kremlin also classified. According to information published in American media, government officials believe that next Wednesday will be a “key day”, when hostilities are likely to begin. The data would have leaked from spy reports. Officials such as Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and John Kirby, a spokesman for the Pentagon, declined to confirm the date. Kirby, however, assured, in an interview with the American television network Fox, that the Russian attack on Ukraine will take place “at any moment”.

“Critical point”

With no signs of consensus, the British government announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will make a new diplomatic effort this week to defuse the crisis”. Johnson, who visited Kiev two weeks ago in a show of support, will hold talks with other leaders and is especially interested in dialogue with the Nordic and Baltic countries, according to a statement from his office. “The crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a critical point,” a spokesman for the prime minister said in a statement. “All the information we have suggests that Russia would be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment. This would have disastrous consequences for both Ukraine and Russia,” he added.

The announcement came hours after British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told The Sunday Times that some Western countries have not been tough enough on Moscow. Furthermore, Wallace claimed that there was a “smell of Munich” in diplomatic efforts to try to de-escalate the crisis, alluding to the agreement that allowed Nazi Germany to annex the Sudetenland in 1938 but failed to prevent war.

The statement infuriated Kiev. “It is not the best time to offend our partners in the world”, while “there is panic everywhere, both in the population and in the financial markets”, reacted the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadim Pristaiko. On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the climate of panic created by information about the imminence of the invasion, but did not rule out that he was preparing for a possible Russian attack.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported yesterday on his official Twitter page that Kiev had so far received almost 1,500 tons of ammunition from allies delivered on 17 flights, including about 180 tons from the United States. Over the past two weekends, civilians received military training so that they would react in the event of an invasion. It is estimated that there are more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border with the country.

On Saturday, the US government announced the withdrawal of almost all of its troops from the region. In the same move, yesterday, the Canadian Ministry of Defense declared that it had decided to “temporarily relocate” part of its military personnel deployed in Ukraine to another area of ​​Europe. In a statement, the agency said the transfer “does not mean the end of the mission” of the Canadian military, but allows the country to “reorient” its efforts while ensuring the safety of its troops.

Germany enters the field



With a trip to Kiev scheduled for today and a trip to Moscow scheduled for tomorrow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will join diplomatic efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Criticized for, so far, not having taken a firm stand on the international crisis, the German government must pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down. Scholz warned yesterday that the situation is “critical and very dangerous” and if the attack happens, the West’s reaction will be “immediate”.

“A military aggression, which would put Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at risk, would lead to tough sanctions, which we have carefully prepared and can apply immediately with our allies in Europe and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization),” he warned. The statement was given shortly after the re-election of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was confirmed. The Social Democrat, who is close to Scholz, kept his tone firm against Moscow. “I appeal to President Putin: loosen the rope on Ukraine’s neck! And seek with us how to preserve peace in Europe,” he said.

In Germany, the post of president is mainly protocol, but the fact that its holder, a respected figure, makes this kind of statement is also an attempt to make clear the position of the country, sometimes accused of being complacent with Moscow. “It’s about time Germany took off its Russian glasses in (…) its policy towards Ukraine, as they cloud the vision,” criticized, also yesterday, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Anrij Melnyk, during an interview with German public radio. .

firm dialogue

Alluding to Russia’s growing “distance” from Europe, Steinmeier, who has been at the forefront of German diplomacy for years, urged firmness against Moscow. “As we can see, peace cannot be taken for granted. We always have to act to preserve it, in dialogue. But, when necessary, it is necessary to say things clearly, showing deterrence and determination”, stressed the president.

On condition of anonymity, an official German government source told the press that concern about a possible invasion of Ukraine had increased in recent days. “We think that the situation is critical, that it is very dangerous (…) Many elements point, in a very worrying way, in the direction of current fears”, he said. Germany refuses to send “lethal” weapons to Ukraine, on the grounds that it respects a policy established in the country after the Second World War that prohibits such sales in conflict areas.