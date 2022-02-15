GoldenEye 007’s Return Could Be Announced in the Next Few Weeks

The legendary GoldenEye 007, who made a name for himself on the Nintendo 64, has a long-awaited comeback by his fans. In October of last year the speculations increased and now it looks like we will have some announcement coming in the next few weeks from Microsoft.

“I think Microsoft is going to be the company that makes the announcement first. I think the game will probably arrive soon, I’m thinking about the next two weeks.”

The above statement came from Jeff Grubb, a longtime gaming journalist who commented on what his sources have been saying behind the scenes regarding a possible return for the game.

Speculation about a possible return of GoldenEye 007 gained strength in October last year, when the game was “unbanned” in Germany. Fans interpreted this as setting the stage for a re-release.

Later, a page specializing in Xbox achievements also confirmed that the game would be released on the console at some point.

At the moment it seems very likely that we will see a return of GoldenEye 007, but we still don’t know in what format. It would only be possible to have a port or a remake, but of course what has been talked about the most is a remaster (it is worth remembering that the game won a remake in 2010, replacing actor Pierce Brosnan with Daniel Craig, but it did not receive positive reviews in the era).

With so many games getting remasters these days, it’s more than expected that a classic like this will also have its chance for a comeback, even more so if we remember that Microsoft tried to revive the game in the 2000s, but it was canceled (and later won videos leaked on the internet).