Grêmio agrees to hire Roger Machado to replace Vagner Mancini | Guild

Roger Machado is back at Grêmio. After exactly five years and five months, the coach agreed to return to the club this Monday to take the place of Vagner Mancini, who was fired earlier this afternoon. The contract runs until the end of the season.

Along with the coach are assistants Roberto Ribas and James Freitas, physical preparation coordinator Paulo Paixão and performance analyst Jussãn Anjolin. The club called a press conference earlier in the evening to announce the new coaching staff.

– I would like to say that Roger has been an acquaintance since 1994, he worked with me and Sergio (Vazques, director), at the base and in the professional football department. In 2000 he was my player when he was an executive, I followed his trajectory as a coach, passed through Grêmio, left a beautiful team, which had its followers with titles, worked in great Brazilian clubs and knows where he is going to work – commented football vice Denis Abraham.

Roger and the new commission start work this Tuesday at CT Luiz Carvalho and will debut on Wednesday, against União Frederiquense, away from home, for the 7th round of Gauchão.

1 of 1 Grêmio x Atlético-MG Grêmio Arena Roger Machado — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure Grêmio x Atlético-MG Grêmio Arena Roger Machado — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure

At 46 years old, Roger was free on the market since August last year, when he left Fluminense. In October, he was approached by Grêmio after Felipão left, but he did not accept the invitation and the club ended up closing with Vagner Mancini.

His first spell at the tricolor lasted 477 days, from May 2015 to September 2016. Roger replaced Felipão and was the first coach hired in the “Era Romildo”. There were 93 games, 48 ​​wins, 21 draws and 24 losses – a 59.1% success rate.

Enthusiastic about good football, the coach was one of those responsible for the rupture in the club’s style of play, which culminated in the titles of the Copa do Brasil in 2016 and Libertadores in 2017, both under the command of Renato. Roger will rejoin the remnants of the victorious group Geromel and Kannemann.