Grêmio announces Roger Machado as new coach until the end of 2022; Paulo Paixão will be coordinator

After firing Vagner Mancini, Grêmio closed with Roger Machado as new coach

after announcing Vagner Mancini’s resignation this Monday (14th), the Guild already agreed with the new coach of the team: Roger Machado.

The Immortal had a meeting with the coach this Monday afternoon, in which the agreement between the parties was sealed. Roger signed until the end of 2022 and will already participate in this Tuesday’s training.

” I followed his entire trajectory as a coach. He went through Grêmio, he left a beautiful team assembly that had his followers, with titles conquests. He went through great Brazilian clubs, knows the village, the club he will work, the culture, the organization of the club. He is the most suitable person to occupy the position”, announced the vice-president Denis Abrahão.

This will be the captain’s second time in the Porto Alegre team. Idol and multi-champion for the tricolor team in his playing days, the former defender and side was already coach of Grêmio between 2015 and 2016.

At the time, he didn’t win titles, but he built the base of the team that would win several cups in the following years under the baton of Renato Gaúcho. One of the achievements was CONMEBOL Libertadores in 2017.

Later, Roger passed through Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Bahia and Fluminense, which was his last club, last season.

Among his titles are a Mineiro for Galo and a Baiano for the Salvador team.

Roger Machado’s main challenge will be to replace Grêmio in the elite of national football, since the team was relegated to the Serie B in 2021. He will also compete for the rest of the Gaucho Championship and gives Brazil’s Cup in the current season.

In addition to Roger, the club announced the arrival of Paulo Passion, former physical trainer for several clubs and the Brazilian national team. He will occupy the position of technical coordinator.