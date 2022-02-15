Grêmio marks conversation with Roger Machado, strong name to assume after Mancini’s resignation | Guild

After Vagner Mancini’s resignation Grêmio management is already looking for a new commander for the 2022 season. strongest name behind the scenes at the club is Roger Machado, who will have a conversation with the Grêmio board on Monday afternoon. Inside the locker room, there are already employees who are rooting for the hit.

This conversation can be decisive and already lay the groundwork for an agreement between the two parties. Grêmio wants to quickly resolve the situation after Mancini’s departure. The club does not have, for example, a permanent assistant on the coaching staff.

Grêmio fan, who should be the new coach of Grêmio?

Since last year’s changes, Roger’s name has been praised and valued behind the scenes at the club, although the occasional criticism has also surfaced. The coach was the second commander of Romildo Bolzan’s management in 2015.

Roger Machado Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura/GloboEsporte.com

The vice president, Dénis Abrahão, admitted that he is looking for a coach who knows the club, discarded Renato Portaluppi, but said that Roger is “interesting” in an interview with the Sala de Redação program, on Rádio Gaúcha.

– Renato is Grêmio’s biggest idol. He is the man who has given me the most joy in my life. As a coach he did very well within Grêmio, but then he was very bad too. Let’s go to other choices, let’s walk to other sides. Roger is an interesting name, why say no? But he has other names on the line,” he admitted.

After the resignation of Felipão last year, before Mancini took over, Roger Machado was even reminded to take over the club to, at the time, take it out of the relegation zone. According to the vice president himself, the certainty is that the new coach will have identification with the Tricolor.

– I’ll look for someone identified, who knows Grêmio, who knows football, because Série A, B, C, D… is football. You have to play football, you have to have a strong formation, a warrior club, and that’s what we’re going to look for. A coach who knows Grêmio. I’ll turn around. Now it’s me. I’m going to work like crazy, as I’ve been doing since I got here – said Dennis Abrahão.

Roger was Grêmio’s coach in 2015 and 2016, when he left the club in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil for Renato Portaluppi to start his era in charge of the Tricolor. Roger’s last job was in 2021, when he coached Fluminense. In the carioca club there were 42 games and 19 victories.