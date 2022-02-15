Halo composers haven’t been paid in 20 years, suing Microsoft

Marty O’Donnell and Mike Salvatori, score composers for the first Halo released in 2001filed a lawsuit against the Microsoft for a lack of 20 years payment.

For more than ten years, the duo asked for payment by talking, but from 2020 they left for the legal means. At the time, Marty and Mike were not hired by the Bungie (newly acquired by Sony)and carried out the work for a licensing agreement.

As such, use of the soundtrack after the game’s original release should include paying royalties to the creators. But it didn’t. according to site eurogamera hearing is due to take place next week and, if the parties do not reach an agreement, the dispute could end up in the courts.

This is important because the action could block the release of the Halo series, which is expected to arrive on the streaming service. Paramount Plus on March 24th.

Image: Reproduction

Halo’s songs were created and licensed to the Bungie by O’Donnell Salvatori Inc. Microsoft claimed that the compositions were done on a “contract work”being the legal owner of all the songs and that owes no royalties to songwriters.

However, the composers stated that the contract established with the company establishes the 20% payment on all sales of soundtracks, licensing agreements and other means in which their compositions are used.

O’Donnell told Eurogamer that he never collected payments while at Microsoft because didn’t want to lose his main source of employment. And that it never received documents showing where the trails would be used, values ​​negotiated by Microsoft, etc. They demand greater transparency from the company.

Check out our podcast episode Game Trends evaluating the errors and successes in the release of Halo Infinite:

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol