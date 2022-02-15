Happier! 5 foods that increase the feeling of well-being

The feeling of well-being is provided by a series of factors that work together. One of the fundamentals is food. Although some fatty or sugary foods bring a sensation of pleasure, they are not linked to well-being, properly analyzed. In fact, the relationship between these foods is more focused on the pathological side of addiction, according to experts.

See too: Citrus Detox Juice: A Super Diuretic and Weight Loss Booster Excellent for Health

On the other hand, there are foods that are capable of increasing the joy of the human being, literally. Check out some of the food options that can greatly improve your perception of well-being.

1 – Fish meat

Cold water fish are rich in healthy and essential fats, such as ome-3, for example. Alone, the human body cannot produce these substances, so it is necessary to look for foods that have them. Look for sardines, trout, salmon, tuna and herring.

2 – Chocolate 70%

Dark chocolates, with more than 70% cocoa, are great food options to give the body more happiness. In addition to stimulating the production of serotonin, which fights anxiety, dark chocolate is rich in tryptophan. This food helps immensely to regulate and improve mental health. The ideal is to eat about up to 2 squares of 70% chocolate per day.

3 – Banana

If the proposal is to find cheap foods with a large supply, bananas are certainly one of them. This fruit is rich in fiber, vitamins and potassium. It leaves the body well nourished and lighter. Look for the silver banana which is not as sweet and big as the runt.

4 – Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a food rich in tryptophan and therefore help immensely in the health of the central nervous system. This grain also has a high content of vitamins B6 and B9, which protect neurotransmitters directly linked to the feeling of well-being.

5 – Dairy products

Dairy products are high in calcium, potassium, magnesium and tryptophan. Natural yogurts also have probiotics that act directly on the digestive system. It is worth noting that the intestine is responsible for about 90% to 95% of serotonin production. In other words, having a well-functioning gut implies a healthy mind.