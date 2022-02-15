Heavy! See the minimum requirements for Elden Ring on PC

the future game of RPG gives FromSoftware, Elden Ringis coming in droves to all supported platforms, from PS4 until the PCs. Recently, the minimum requirements to play were published in the Steam, however, something curious was that they can no longer be found on the store page. Of two options, one will be right: either the game will have its requirements lowered, or it was leaked prematurely. Its release date is scheduled to take place on the day February 25th.

Check the requirements:

Operational system : Windows 10 or Windows 11

: Windows 10 or Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X RAM memory : 12 GB of RAM

: 12 GB of RAM Video card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 60 GB of free disk space

The Golden Order was destroyed

Arise, Spotted, and be guided by grace to wield the power of the Elden Ring and become a Elden Lord in the Intermediate Lands. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika, the Eternal, the Elden ringthe source of erdtreewas destroyed.

the offspring of marikaall demigods, claimed the fragments of the Elden ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength has unleashed a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will.

And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Spotted who were despised by the grace of gold and exiled from the Midlands. You dead who still live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Middle Lands beyond the misty sea to stand before the elven ring.

Elden Ring Trailer – Credits: Reader’s Hut

