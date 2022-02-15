High in defaults should make banks close the credit tap

Over the course of this year, Brazilians should see shorter financing terms, the entry of real estate credit more fat and the limit of the credit card locked. These are some of the effects quickly felt by customers, with banks restricting credit disbursement in the face of a scenario of double-digit interest rates and a slowdown in the economy. Another effect that is beginning to be observed in the portfolio of large banks is the increase in default.

Based on this scenario, last month the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) said that disbursement in loans and financing is expected to grow 6.7% this year, compared with a previous projection of 7.3%.

projections

Executives from the largest private banks confirm the warning sign. “I don’t say take your foot off, but we are more cautious”, says the president of the Bradesco, Octavio de Lazari Jr.. The bank projects an expansion of 10% to 14% in the portfolio this year, a level lower than the 18% observed in 2021.

With the basic interest rate tending to exceed 12%, Lazari believes that lines such as real estate financing will have fewer interested parties.

Bradesco’s president also expects companies to be less interested in taking out loans, as they will not make investments in infrastructure with interest at that level.

THE Itaú Unibancothe largest private bank in Brazil, sees credit growing between 11.5% and 14.5% this year in Parents, down from the 23% observed in 2021, when the bank’s portfolio hit the unprecedented mark of R$1 trillion. “As we had a very strong year in 2021, it is natural that there will be a slowdown in 2022, whether from the basis of comparison or from the macro perspective”, said the president of the bank, Milton Maluhy Filhopredicting a slowdown in loans in all portfolios, such as real estate financing, and an increase in delinquency.

At the Santander, the expectation is for growth of up to 9% this year. The bank projects a possible increase in default – the institution set aside R$ 13.8 billion to face possible defaults, an increase of 10.3% compared to 2021.

Sergio Rialwhich has just leave the main executive position of Santander Brasil to assume the presidency of the council, he points out that high inflation, which had the highest rate for the month in 6 years in January, is a new factor that could affect credit in 2022, as it erodes the population’s purchasing power.

Ohmresearch Analyst Carlos Macedo points out that credit disbursement is already weaker, given the rapid growth of defaults, as a result of the end of government programs, which injected money into the economy, and the expiration of customer portfolios that were renegotiated in the pandemics.

“The wave of default will disappear”, comments the specialist. He, however, does not believe that the indices will be out of control and recalls that Brazilian banks are well provisioned.