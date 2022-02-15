Horizon Forbidden West: Digital Foundry praises game

Horizon Forbidden West is not only achieving good marks in the eyes of specialized critics, but also being praised by experts in the technical part of games. The title’s performance was discussed on the Digital Foundry channel, where various aspects of Aloy’s adventure on PS4 and PS5 were analyzed.

Before playing the video, it is important to highlight the modes and resolutions used in creating the content:

PS4: 1080p/30 FPS

PS4 Pro: 1800p/30 FPS

PS5: 4K/30 FPS or 1800p/60 FPS;

Check out the Digital Foundry review:

As analyzed by the site, Horizon Forbidden West manages to keep the frame rate stable more effectively compared to Zero Dawn, and finding drops in that aspect is quite a challenge. Only in performance mode, more precisely in the cutscenes, is one variation or another found, small slips can occur.

Overall, the exclusive port crossgen, according to analysts, has as its main differences the geometric density and the level of detail presented in the scenario. If the PS5 features animated and more realistic particles, PS4 players will have less advanced textures, so less important objects in the setting have apparently been reduced and even removed.

On PS5, Horizon Forbidden West “delivers a lot more”

“The PS4 is still capable of delivering wonderful visuals”, but the PS5 “not only details, but also delivers much more in remote processing, on a dramatic level”, understands Digital Foundry. As expected, the old console runs the game very well, but the PS5 presents an absurd density of information in the display of scenarios.

Water effects are also reduced, especially when Aloy dives and the reflections are gone, along with a good deal of marine vegetation. In the skies, the beautiful cloud rendering system also has a layer removed and features lower resolutions.

Not to mention the advantages of using the SSD as a storage device in the latest generation console. The jump in overall quality also goes through the PS5’s processing power. And according to analysts, it will be a good experience for both those who enjoy open world and those who are not a big fan of games in this format.

Guerrilla Improved Everything in Horizon Forbidden West’s Open World

In addition to improving interactions, particularly when swimming and climbing, Guerrilla Games has brought more richness to the open world of Horizon Forbidden West. Zero Dawn’s feedback regarding the title’s exploration, cinematics and limitations was positively absorbed, according to analysts.

To bring even more immersion in exploring the Forbidden West, the studio made the adventure even more varied. Instead of just switching between day and night, there will be 12 transitions according to the time of day. With this, the effects caused by winds and storms – whether on maps full of sand or water – will present themselves more realistically.

Horizon Forbidden West: is it worth it?

The MeuPlayStation review is now live. To find out what we think of Horizon Forbidden West and what the rating is given by our website, click here and stay up to date with what’s new in the Forbidden West.