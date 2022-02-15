Horoscope of the day: check out what the stars have in store for all the signs this Tuesday, 15

THE Moon it is almost in the Full phase, roaring in the sign of Leo. The lioness Moon has a strong presence, but it is spontaneous. In fact, spontaneity is all that heaven is asking for these days. Is there anything more beautiful than those who know their beauty and show it around naturally? But be careful: there are those who talk a lot about authenticity, but that look more like a copy of the fake ones, you know?

This Tuesday, the 15th, the Moon is in tension with the social and revolutionary planet Uranus and also with the demanding and systematic Saturn. All this on the eve of the exact aspect of the ardent and passionate conjunction between Mars and Venus. Under these aspects, the astral highlights who has consistency and who does not.

Have you noticed that it’s fashionable lately to talk about self-esteem, as if it were a packet of washing powder we bought at the supermarket? “You need more self-esteem,” say many influencers, coaches, and pseudotherapists of all stripes. Yes, it is true that it is essential to be good with yourself, but self-perception is something a little more complex than simply “positive thinking”.

Often, the one who seems to love himself too much is precisely the one who, deep down, is extremely insecure. And it can be even worse: a common trait in psychopathy is precisely the fact that the person loves himself so much that he cannot exercise the slightest empathy for the other. So be very careful with canned speeches about self-esteem.

Even because, when someone is really in need of emotional help, simply saying “you need more self-esteem” doesn’t work. Just as it doesn’t help this typical culture of the digital age of having “ostentation self-esteem”, full of worked photos and little content. So be inspired by the Lion: this myth transcends cultures precisely because it represents the innate power of living in a pack, defending its young and never forgetting who helped it one day.

Today is royalty day, baby! It is with the heart of a lion and the soul of a beast that we discover the value of love. Because it’s always better to love together than to want to stand out based on rhetorical arguments alone. Unleash your beasts!

Watch: with 99% of the body illuminated, the Crescent moon – almost Full – will be low, very close to the eastern horizon, just after sunset. Sun, in the West. Amid constellation of leothe queen of the night will cross the sky throughout the dawn, setting in the West practically at the same time as the Sun is rising, in the East, on the morning of Wednesday, the 16th. Our natural satellite will be shining in the same longitude of Ras Elased Australisthe star Epsilon of the constellation of Leo. Yellowish in color, this bright spot marks the head of this mythical and eternal feline in the sky.

Aries: speak your mind and act on your instinct, Aries. Just be careful not to sound too individualistic.

Bull: cherish the moments alone or only in the company of those who are special to you, Taurus. Also take care of your family and the people you want around.

Twins: seek the exchange of knowledge, Gemini. It’s time to exchange ideas and clear your mind. Foster productive conversations.

Cancer: Beware of possessiveness, Cancer. Share your things with those you like or with those who need support.

Lion: Use your intuition to know the right time to act, Leo. You are full of energy, but you need to know how to direct it all wisely.

Virgin: make time for yourself and to take care of your spirituality, Virgo. Meditate, say prayers, and be well-rested for the day’s to-do list.

Lb: avoid unnecessary gossip and conversation, Libra. It’s time to be with sincere people, avoiding unproductive words.

Scorpion: Show your worth, Scorpio. Also take the opportunity to cultivate good relationships with teachers, leaders and authority figures.

Sagittarius: issue well-founded opinions, Sagittarius. It’s time to better understand situations and give your opinion when you’re sure what you’re talking about.

Capricorn: think about your finances and the resources you share with others, Capricorn. The moment calls for more attention and definition in partnerships and associations.

Aquarium: Show your affection, Aquarius. It’s time to talk about feelings, always remembering to honor emotional responsibility to people.

Fish: Take advantage of the productive day to get your life in order, Pisces. Just be careful of distractions or over-activity.

