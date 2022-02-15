How 2-year-old girl became a sensation for ‘knowing everything’ about cars – 02/15/2022

Cute videos of children always go viral on the internet for a variety of reasons. The most recent one, which moved car enthusiasts, came from little Julia, just over 2 years old, who from an early age shows a passion for vehicles to the point of recognizing brands, logos and models on the streets.

UOL Cars talked to Julia’s mother, Rafaela Gava, who told a little about the story of how her daughter got in love with cars so that today she knows all the brands and their symbols – and even some models.

According to Gava, the daughter became interested in cars when the family switched vehicles in England. “My husband had a Kia Sportage since she was born, but at the end of last year he traded it in for a Mercedes. But he didn’t like it and after seven days he returned it and took a Range Rover Velar instead.”

The daughter became interested in this exchange of family vehicles. “Then she started to ask the name of the cars when she saw that they were different”, points out the mother.

“We say that she has a photographic memory, because she started to decorate the logos and to ask the names of the cars. Then she would talk to herself when she saw one she already knew”, she concludes.

In the videos that are on social networks, the small recognizes different brands such as Porsche, Peugeot, Fiat and Audi, as well as others that have never been sold in Brazil and are not part of the local automotive culture, such as Bentley and Skoda – coincidentally, both part of the Volkswagen group.

But not only the brands and logos that are recognized by the small, but some specific models by “first and last name”, such as a Porsche Cayenne and a Range Rover.

The little girl’s love was also portrayed at her birthday party, which had decorations that included a drawing of the original Jeep, the 1943 CJ with the seven bars and round headlights.

