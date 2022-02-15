how did her fiance die? Police give details

The cause of death for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, was revealed today. An autopsy report from the Sarasota, Florida coroner stated that Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head. The influencer was found dead in September, aged 22.

Laundrie’s remains were found in a heavily wooded area on Carlton Reservation in Sarasota County. According to the official’s report, the body was found submerged.

Authorities said only Laundrie’s skeleton remained due to “extensive carnivorous activity” — meaning coyotes, raccoons and other animals gnawed on body parts.

According to CNN, the 47-page report also detailed items recovered from the site where Laundrie’s remains were found, including a backpack with a tent and flares, a piece of paper, a red hat and a wooden box that contained a small notebook — plus photos.

In the notebook found with her remains, Laundrie wrote that she was responsible for Gabby Petito’s death, according to the FBI. Authorities indicated that he killed himself.

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie went on a trip across the United States in June. The plan was to drive along the West Coast of the country and visit all the parks in the region. However, on August 30, the influencer stopped contacting the family, while the boy returned to her home, located in North Port, two days later.

On September 13, Laundrie’s family reported that he too had disappeared. According to police to People magazine, “there was a high possibility” the man died the same day he left his family.

Petito’s body was found on September 21 and the responsible team pointed to strangulation as the cause of death.

Brian, on the other hand, was on the run for almost a month until police found remains near the house where he lived. Later, experts confirmed that the bones were his.

suspected aggression

Gabby Petito told the police she was assaulted by her fiance Image: Reproduction

A recording obtained by Fox 13 Utah back in September showed that officers who stopped the couple on the road on Aug. 12, a month before the girl was reported missing, knew the boy had hit the girl.

In the audio, they are told that witnesses said a boy had hit the girl and left in a white van with Florida plates heading north. Officers soon identified the car and stopped the couple on the road.

The images recorded by the security camera attached to the uniform of one of the police officers show that Gabby Petito was very shaken and crying, while Brian Laundrie appeared calm.

The groom claimed to the police that the girl had mental health problems, was unbalanced and had hit him. Even taken away from the boy, Gabby did not deny the version and just cried, apologized and claimed that they had argued.